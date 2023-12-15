Filippo Turetta's car arriving today, Friday 15 December: the Parma Ris will have to carry out important checks

Some truly important news has emerged in the last few hours on the crime of poor Giulia Cecchettin, committed by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta. The Parma Ris will have the Fiat Punto at their disposal, which belongs to the boy and which he used for the escape.

The German police stopped the boy while he was standing on the road emergency lane of the highway, towards Leipzig. He had run out of petrol and all the lights were off.

Filippo immediately has admitted the crime and never resisted. After a week of arrest in Germany, he was extradited to Italy and is now locked up in prison district house of Verona.

Shortly after his arrival he had two interrogations. The first with the Magistrate Benedetta Vitolo and the second with the pm. During this last conversation he decided to answer to the questions and therefore also to explain the motive that pushed him to put an end to his ex's life.

The German police detained the Fiat Punto, but the car's arrival at the Parma Ris is scheduled for today evening, Friday 15 December.

What they found inside Filippo Turetta's car

The 22-year-old said during interrogation that he actually doesn't know what came over him. To the umpteenth rejection of Giulia to get back together, he decided to end his life.

However, German police officers found a knife with a blade of approximately 12 centimeters. In addition, also some nylon bags and a telephonebut it is not yet clear whether it was Giulia's or Philip's.

All these clues could lead to aggravate Philip's situation. This is because they could also add the aggravating circumstance of premeditation.

The officers will have to carry out very important checks on the car. They want to understand Where the 22 year old placed Giulia's body, before hiding it and even inside the vehicle, he hit until he died.