A real star of Italian car rallies abroad. It is not a Ferrari and even less a Lamborghini but a ‘simple’ Fiat Multipla. The controversial family member of the Turin brand is famous for its design that made many turn up their noses but which brought great satisfaction to the Lingotto. Abroad there are those who appreciate it very much, to the point of to equip his Fiat Multipla with an Alfa Romeo engine. This special elaboration comes from Poland, where a local mechanic decided to modify one Fiat Multipla with its typical 1.6 eliminating the traditional engine and replacing it with a V6 del Biscione, the so-called “Busso”, the legacy of Giuseppe Busso, well-known designer and father of many Alphas (for example we owe the mechanics of 1900, Giulietta, Giulia, then supplying an engine that was fundamental for Arese).

The Polish mechanic thus installed the unit of an Alfa Romeo 156 under the hood of his Multipla, from which he also borrowed the exhaust and the brake and accelerator pedals. Thanks to the new 6-cylinder beating heart, now the family car of the Turin brand is able to deliver 190 HP complete with a Bosch control system. In addition to the technical changes, the owner also completed a small stylistic restyling, modifying the rear and the interior, with new upholstery and padding. But it didn’t stop there: the final gem was the assembly of the LPG system. A 190 HP Fiat Multipla therefore that if necessary he can be sly thanks to the gas system. Who knows what they will think of this bizarre creation in Turin, meanwhile we are sure that the Polish mechanic will know how to run his special Multipla, the true queen at specialized rallies, in spite of the always appreciated and much more famous supercars.