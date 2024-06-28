The Fiat Grande Panda made its surprise debut, bringing with it important news. This new model is not only longer, but also introduces a electric versionmarking a further evolution in the city car segment.

What’s new about the new Fiat Grande Panda

The new Fiat Grande Panda represents a significant change compared to previous models. Built on the same platform as the Citroen C3, it will be produced in Serbia, at the Kragujevac plant. This model abandons the city car segment, becoming the heir to the Grande Punto with one city ​​SUV style.

Size and design

But how long is the new Fiat Grande Panda? With its 3.99 metershas grown by over 30 centimeters compared to the current Panda. The design is completely renewed, with references to the historic model of the 80s. The full-width bonnet and the name on the doors pay homage to the old 4×4, while the headlights, inspired by the windows of the Lingotto factory, give it a modern and original look.

Engines: electric, hybrid and traditional

On the engine front, the Fiat Grande Panda offers a wide range of options. The version electric it will be equipped with a 113 horsepower engine and a 44kWh battery, guaranteeing a range of approximately 320 kilometers. Charging will be fast and efficient, allowing you to go from 20% to 80% in just 26 minutes with a direct current socket.

A is also planned hybrid version, equipped with a 1.2-liter Puretech 3-cylinder petrol engine and a 48-volt electric unit. For those who prefer the traditional, there will also be a petrol version.

Prices and availability

The prices of the new Fiat Grande Panda have not yet been officially communicated, but it is estimated that the electric version will start from less than 24,000 euros, while the traditional version could start from around 14,000 euros.

The Fiat Grande Panda confirms itself as one of the most anticipated cars of the momentwith its mix of innovation and tradition which promises to conquer a large audience.

What do you think of this new evolution of the Fiat Panda? Leave a comment and share your opinion!