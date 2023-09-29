In 1966, Gianni Agnelli and Gaudenzio Bono’s Fiat signed an agreement with the Soviet Union for the construction of a gigantic car factory in Togliattigrad: on the banks of the Volga river the Lada Zhiguli would be produced, a Russian version of the 124, the sedan which in those years was very popular among the Italian lower middle class.

It was the golden age of the four-wheel industry. In our country alone, Fiat employed over 100 thousand people and churned out more than a million cars every year. The agreement signed with the Kremlin was part of an ambitious international expansion plan for the company, but it also responded to a higher political interest (to encourage the thawing of industrial relations between the two blocs).

Today, however, completely different premises accompany the collaboration signed between Fiat and the Algerian government, where the central element is the low cost of labor for North African workers.

Operation Maghreb

Fiat, which merged into the multinational Stellantis just under three years ago and is now led by the Frenchman Olivier François, is completing the construction of a plant near Algeria’s second city, Oran: here, starting in December, the 500 Hybrid will be produced , to which the Doblò and two new models still in the planning phase will be added in the future.

By 2026 the factory should employ 2 thousand workers, for a total of around 90 thousand cars assembled every year. Stellantis has invested over 200 million euros to establish itself in the country. The commercial network will also be strengthened, with the launch of six models for local customers: 500 Hybrid, 500X, Tipo, Doblò, Scudo and Ducato.

The declared objective of the multinational is to grow on the “Mea” market (Africa and the Middle East), where today it has a share of 12% (compared to 20% in Europe, 11% in North America and 23% in America Latin, while in Asia it is practically non-existent). But it is clear that, if we focus on production in this region, it is also due to the advantageous economic conditions it offers – in Algeria the average salary is 300 euros per month -, even more so in a very delicate moment for the entire manufacturing industry. car.

Today the context has totally changed compared to the time of the agreement with the Soviets: the demand crisis, the ecological transition and the recent problems encountered on the supply chain (semiconductors at a certain point had become unobtainable) are putting a strain on the European manufacturers.

The comparison with the glorious Sixties is merciless: now Stellantis in Italy has less than 50 thousand employees and produces less than 500 thousand cars a year, half compared to half a century ago.

This explains why – if irreparable delays have accumulated in the Far East – the Franco-Italian-American multinational (but with registered office in Amsterdam to save on taxes) has decided to set off to conquer Africa. And not only towards Algeria, however: last July the president of Stellantis, John Elkann, proudly gathered the press at the Lingotto in Turin to unveil the new Seicento and the new Topolino, two symbols of Made in Italy: «They represent great part of our legacy, projected towards the future”, commented the lawyer’s nephew in a poetic tone. It’s a shame that – more prosaically – the first will be produced in Tichy, Poland, and the second in Amy, Morocco. Because labor costs money, but if it costs a little less, it’s better.

Meanwhile in Basilicata…

Let’s be clear: the Maghreb workers smile and thank you. But while we go to “help them at home”, in many of the Group’s Italian factories the situation is becoming tense.

Last September 18th in Melfi, in the province of Potenza, where the second largest Stellantis plant in the country is located, there was an eight-hour strike which involved the entire industry: around 10 thousand workers.

According to the unions – who for the first time since Sergio Marchionne’s time have called for a joint initiative – participation was around 90%, while the company spoke of a participation of 25% and justified the slowdown in production with the lack of components.

The signatories of the company contract – Fim-Cisl, Uilm-Uil, Fismic and Ugl – protest against the “continuous postponements” by the former Fiat, which according to them does not provide clear information on the timetable of investments planned for the factory (four new electric models, still unknown, which theoretically should enter production in 2024, plus a fifth at a later date).

And Fiom-Cgil also raises its voice against «the race to cut costs which is falling exclusively on male and female workers, with unclear use of social safety nets, compulsory travel and work paces that have reached the limit of endurance».

The day after the strike, all the acronyms met in Rome with the company’s representatives, who promised to shortly illustrate the investment progress plan. But the interlocutor is not just Stellantis. More generally, the unions have long been calling for government intervention to give workers certainty about the real intentions of the multinational in Italy. At the time this newspaper goes to press (25 September) there is no news on either front.

“It is necessary to guarantee an industrial and employment perspective, taking on the objective of not closing the factories, but of transforming them technologically, with concrete solutions”, the Fim-Cisl had already warned last July.

To date, none of the Group’s Italian factories are fully saturated (which means that production volumes are undersized compared to the workforce): redundancy payments have been made steadily for years.

And in the meantime, starting from 2021, Stellantis has launched an incentivized exit plan which has already convinced over 4 thousand workers to leave the company (and the total could rise to 7 thousand at the end of this year).

Transformation

Judging by the choices made in recent years, it seems that Stellantis conceives of Italy more as an engineering and IT design laboratory than as a car factory.

Last September 8th in Mirafiori, in the boundless spaces once used for the assembly of cars and today largely sadly unused, the Battery Technology Center was inaugurated, an 8 thousand square meter hub where one hundred technicians – already employed by the company – will dedicate themselves to studying, developing and testing the batteries and software for the cars of tomorrow: a 40 million euro investment.

«We have moved from a strategy based on “buy”, the purchase of battery packs to be mounted on our models, to “make”, i.e. developing, testing and building batteries in the Group’s gigafactories (one of which will be built in Italy, in Termoli , ed)», explained Paola Baratta, head of the Battery Center.

By 2025, again in Mirafiori, on a surface area of ​​200 thousand square meters which also includes the historic office building on Corso Agnelli, the Stellantis Green Campus will see the light of day, a complex of highly environmentally efficient buildings in which design activities will be carried out, research and development.

The investment amounts to 100 million euros and should involve around 10 thousand engineers, technicians and employees, even if – as we told you in recent weeks on TPI – the numbers do not add up: today at the Central Authorities, the offices where the Stellantis’ engineering and administrative activities in Turin employ fewer than 6 thousand people overall; and even if, hypothetically, all the Group’s Italian employees were included, the number would still not reach 10,000.

It wouldn’t be the first time that a bombastic proclamation is not followed by facts. In 2019 – before the merger between Fiat-Chrysler and Peugeot – the company had announced the imminent inauguration of a Battery Hub, also in Mirafiori, in which batteries for electric cars should have been assembled, but then they were lost the traces and nothing more was heard of them.

In any case, there is evidently a certain amount of excitement on the engineering side. A vitality which, on the contrary, cannot be glimpsed from a production perspective: in recent years the only models which have guaranteed decent volumes have been the Panda (which is made in Pomigliano but which is now on its way to retirement), the Jeep Renegade and Compass ( Melfi) and the 500 Electric (Mirafiori). And we went from 713 thousand cars produced in 2016 to 479 thousand in 2022.

Not just electric

The CEO of Stellantis, the Portuguese Carlos Tavares, is certainly not a fan of battery-powered cars. He never misses an opportunity to underline his skepticism regarding the rigid constraints on electrification imposed by the European Union, just as he has repeatedly criticized the weakness of the eco-incentives made available by certain countries, including Italy first and foremost.

Nonetheless, with the “Dare Forward 2030” plan the multinational has set itself the goal of arriving at 2030 with 100% of sales in Europe and 50% of those in the United States made up of battery electric vehicles. By the end of the current decade, Stellantis aims to achieve a 50% reduction in its carbon dioxide emissions compared to 2021 and aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2038.

Read from this perspective, the announcement, made last September 5, of the new collaboration with Aramco, the national oil company of Saudi Arabia, as well as the second largest company in the world for carbon dioxide emissions, raises more than a few doubts.

The automotive giant and the hydrocarbon giant are working together to study the possibility of using synthetic fuels (e-fuels) on petrol and diesel cars without any modification to the powertrain: the idea is to intervene in parallel with production of electric cars, equipping the cars already in circulation with a new power supply which – according to the joint press release from Stellantis and Aramco – would potentially be able, over the life cycle of a car, to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions of the 70% compared to conventional fuels.

Even assuming that there is an advantage from an environmental point of view, the problem is that, to be produced, e-fuels require significant quantities of energy and that their cost is prohibitive (today it is around 10 euros per liter ). They are unlikely to succeed on a large scale. Unless governments agree to finance them by opening the taps of public incentives.

American lesson

In the first half of 2023 Stellantis recorded a net profit of almost 10.9 billion euros, up 37% compared to the same period of the previous year, with an adjusted operating margin (i.e. excluding taxes) of 14.4 billion (+11%) compared to 98.4 billion euros in turnover (+12%). In short, despite the crisis in the automotive sector, the accounts are going great.

So much so that last spring the shareholders collected a whopping 4.2 billion euros in dividends (and 600 million went into the pocket of the Agnelli-Elkann family’s Exor, owner of a stake of just under 15%). .

Since mid-September, however, Stellantis, together with General Motors and Ford, has become the target of a powerful trade union mobilization in the United States, where the Uaw, the great unity of metalworkers, has proclaimed an all-out strike to demand the renewal of collective agreements.

As the renewal negotiations continued, the multinational led by Tavares warned that the workers’ protest could result in more than 300 layoffs in Ohio and Indiana.

But the election campaign for the 2022 presidential elections is already starting in the country24 and both (probable) candidates – Joe Biden and Donald Trump – have taken the workers’ defense. The outgoing president’s statements are particularly significant: «The record profits of the car companies – said Biden – have not been shared equally and the workers deserve their fair share». From the leader of the country – the cradle of capitalism – a lesson to the Italian Left that has lost its way.