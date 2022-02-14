Umberto Agnellibrother of the lawyer Giovanni Agnelli, and former president of Juventus and Fiat, he owned a Fiat 130 Familiare which seemed to belong to any man. Agnelli, who on the other hand was by no means just any type, being able to observe the entire Italian industry from a privileged position, used this car thanks to a particular production process.

The car, designed by the designers of the Fiat Style Center, it was handcrafted in 1972 by special bodywork experts from Officine Introzzi, located in Lipomo on Lake Como. The standard Fiat 130 sedan was used as the basis, at the time the top-of-the-range model of the Italian brand. The car is powered by a V6 engine, which with a displacement of 3.2 liters delivers 165 horsepower.

It is assumed that Officine Introzzi built only four examples of the Fiat 130 Familiare, all intended for members of the Agnelli family: the first car was destined for Giovanni Agnelli himself, who used the comfortable and prestigious station wagon especially for the winter holidays in St. Moritz. His 130 Familiare, made in metallic gray with wood-effect inserts on the sides, is characterized by the wicker roof rack, which was used to transport skis. The other three cars produced do not have these characteristic details, but were all made with a two-tone livery: one with a metallic red roof, one with a green roof and finally the model of Umberto – belonging to the FCA Heritage corporate collection – that it stands out for the sober elegance of the cream body combined with the bronze roof.

Ultimately, we can assume the presence of a common base for the four cars, as they are the same in the transformation. They differed in colors and in some additional details. The huge glazed rear hatch stands out in all of them, equipped with a double handle on either side of the license plate. The large windows added to create the luggage compartment continue the inclination of the deflector and the rear pillar which is equipped with fins for ventilation.