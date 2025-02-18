The recent one Basketball King Cupplayed in Gran Canaria, has left several evidences beyond the confirmation that Unicaja is the new dominator of this sport in Spain. One is the delicate moment that Barça is going through, eliminated … From the tournament to the first exchange, and the other are the difficulties of Real Madrid when rebuilding its template. The whites did advance in the tournament and played the final, but they were far from the level of play and intensity of the Andalusian club.

With the withdrawal and exit of some of its most important pieces, the team that runs from the bench Chus Matthew It is immersed in an obvious reconstruction process around key players such as Campazzo, Tavares or Hezonja. And the steps that have taken place since the offices to make a template that competes with guarantees for the titles in Spain and in Europe have failed to give in the target.

Following a policy that shares with the football team, the great bets and disbursements have been avoided from the basketball section and have preferred to look for the so -called “market opportunities.” And so its last two signings arrived, Bruno Fernando and Dennis Smith Jr. Both arrived to add and round the template, but only the Angolan has managed to enter the dynamics of the team. The American has barely added minutes about the parquet and his stage as a Madrid player could end at any time.

It was on January 16 when Real Madrid announced the signing of the base Until the end of this season. Selected in the ninth position by the Mavericks in the 2017 NBA Draft, it became part of the second best chinte of rookies in its first season, however, after its stage in Dallas, in which it came to coincide with Luka Doncic, he did not find A fixed destination, weighed by injuries and irregularity, through Knicks, Pistons, Trail Blazers, Hornets and Nets.

A market opportunity, but risky

After ending in 2024 his contract with Brooklyn’s He was without a teambecoming that market opportunity that Madrid expected. The white team intended to have found an elite defender in the 27 -year -old American to add to its template. It was undoubtedly one of the signings of the season in Europe, but at the same time a risky option, because His physical condition after several months without competing and his adaptation to European basketball They were an unknown.

Now, a month later, it seems that the bet has not gone well to Real Madrid, because the player has failed Not even short during the Copa del Rey.

The club tried to alleviate the lack of rhythm of the North Carolina with a mini -season. So, His first minutes on the track did not arrive until February 2 In ACB and 4 in Euroleague, but his poor short deployment, without rhythm and lost on the court, has cost him the loss of confidence of Chus Matthew, which has only used a total of 35 minutes since his signing, distributed in two games of the Endesa League and in two of the continental competition.

The difficulty to adapt to its new city and reach the optimal competition pace that the white team requires in front of a demanding calendar, united to the disappointment of not having the coach’s support, could lead to The premature end of your contract as a Madrid player.

Open market

The doubts could soon be resolved coinciding with the break by the FIBA ​​windows and before the return to the competition on Thursday, February 27, in which the whites receive Barça in the Euroleague, in a vital classic for the future of both . In addition that same day is the one that ends The deadline for registering new players in the continental competitionso if in the mood of Real Madrid it is replacing the American base must act with rush.