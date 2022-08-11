Since 2013, 72 greenhouse gas absorption projects have been carried out in Spain, with which 21,722 tons of CO2 have been removed, according to official data from the Ministry. And it is that, despite the fact that there are almost 2,500 companies and organizations that are registered within this registry, few of them achieve a real objective.

Many of them only get the recognition that they are calculating their carbon footprint. Thus, only 3% of the footprints receive the “Calculation and Compensation” stamp and another 3% “Calculation, reduction and compensation”.

In addition, of those that remain in the first link, in many cases this information is not verified. In fact, the Tierra Pura Environmental Foundation denounces that there are no projects developed in the national territory registered in the main international standards such as the

Verra Verified Carbon Standard either

GoldStandard.

At the moment the European Commission is discussing the Carbon Capture Certification Rules of the European Union, whose objective is to expand the sustainable elimination of carbon and thus encourage the use of innovative solutions to capture, recycle and store CO2 by farmers, foresters and industries. A regulation that could be adopted by the Commission in the last quarter of this year and that some market players consider could open the door to a change to create an initial supply sufficient to respond to demand.

absorb to compensate



In the fight against climate change, organizations and countries must take many and varied measures. To compensate for the effect of CO2 emissions, we must drastically reduce the dependence on fossil carbon but also increase carbon sequestration in agricultural soils to store more carbon in nature and promote industrial solutions to eliminate and thus recycle it in a sustainable and verifiable way. .

For this reason, and in addition to a drastic reduction in emissions, it must be capable of having sustainable solutions. However, the problem that this regulation wants to correct is that, to date, there is no way to guarantee that these absorptions meet the objective. “These rules will ensure that they are credible and have the desired effect, and will help create new business opportunities in carbon sequestration for farmers, foresters and other land managers,” says Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice President responsible for the European Green Deal.

This EU regulatory framework for certification of carbon removals will determine the standards and requirements for carbon accounting for the purpose of monitoring and verifying the authenticity and environmental integrity of high-quality sustainable carbon removals.

compensation, a business



In the heat of the growing interest, both individual and collective and business, to minimize our carbon footprint, many companies offer a way to undertake carbon compensation. It is often used as a means of achieving carbon neutrality, i.e. the theoretical break-even point between the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) due to an activity and the CO2 reduced by the financed project.

In some cases, the carbon emissions produced are first calculated and then a sum of money or time is donated to climate protection projects that reduce CO2 emissions. Donations are used to finance activities such as tree planting. In this way, the environmental damage caused by the flight is nullified.

Tierra Pura’s proposal consists of injecting excess absorption at the national level, originating from the difference between the total national absorption and the limit that can be reported by Spain in its GHG Inventory in accordance with EU regulations. For this reason, this organization ensures that, during the year 2022, it will incorporate 10,000 tons of CO2 in the MITECO Registry so that they can be used to offset emissions immediately by companies that have registered their carbon footprint in the national system. These absorptions come from an absorption project developed by the organization within the framework of the Asturias Green Motor Project. Additionally, it will develop technological tools to facilitate the identification of carbon credits available from other national projects.

Furthermore, the main problem with carbon offsets is that they are not a definitive solution. They are a tool for decarbonization that must be used responsibly, prioritizing firstly the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

It should be noted that most offset projects incur a cost, while other actions, such as installing solar power, generate a return on investment over time for companies.