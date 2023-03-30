You want to celebrate achieving an achievement. How often a TG editor slides down the hall on his knees after publishing another article. In F1, drivers and teams have been celebrating victories for years by driving close to the pit wall where team personnel hang in the fences and give the thumbs up. It now appears that the FIA ​​is not entirely satisfied with this way of cheering.

The team members are no longer allowed to climb the fences of the pit wall from this weekend, the FIA ​​says following the finish of the GP in Saudi Arabia. Then mechanics from Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing would have climbed on the fences. At the race in Bahrain, team personnel are said to have even hung over the track. According to the race management, that is too dangerous.

No more hanging in the gates of the pit lane

Race leader Niels Wittich touches on the existing article 2.3.2. It says: ‘ It is forbidden at all times to climb on the fences of the pit wall. Any time a team breaks this rule, this action will be reported to the stewards. These stewards ultimately decide whether a penalty will be handed out. This can be a time penalty, but more likely is a financial penalty.

Incidentally, the teams are still allowed to use the gaps between the fences. Those are actually for hanging the pit boards out. On these boards the drivers can read information such as the gap to the driver in front or behind them. At the finish, the staff is allowed to clench their fists to the driver.

At least this weekend you won’t see any team members climbing the fences. That is because there are no fences on the pit wall in Melbourne, but glass walls. Handsome boy who climbs up against it. Those glass walls are there because the fans opposite the start/finish area can better see what is happening in the pit lane.