Still scared in the pit lane

There is a famous saying that reminds how making mistakes is human, but persevering – proving that you have not learned from your mistakes – is diabolical. Well in Miami, the FIA ​​demonstrated that it did not follow up on Baku’s promises with concrete actions. In Azerbaijan, tragedy had been risked in the GP finale, when Esteban Ocon had returned to the pits during the last lap and found himself in front of a real human wall of people who had invaded the pit lane in order to be ready to welcome the top three finishers in parc fermé.

Promises denied

The international federation apologized to Ocon, guaranteeing that such a situation would never happen again and promising to have reinforced the pit access measures at the end of the Grand Prix. Obviously though something else went wrong, this time in the middle of the race. In fact, on the Florida circuit it was his turn to Lando Norris living one of the worst experiences that a racing driver can experience inside his cockpit: being faced with a person walking around as if he were in the center of a city.

Thrill at startup

During fourth round of competition the #4 McLaren pitted to swap the soft tires for a set of hard tyres. At that moment, just as he was activating the speed limiter, the young English talent from the Woking team saw himself pass in front of a person on foot that didn’t seem to belong to any team (at least according to what one can guess from the recovery of the on board camera), which crossed the pit lane in total freedom.

More attention is needed

Fortunately the ‘passer’ moved in time and Norris was able to dodge him, as Esteban Ocon had done the previous Sunday. The case involving the French driver is certainly more serious, because it has highlighted a clear lack of organization, but this episode too should not be underestimated. It would be important for the FIA ​​to start better regulate the movements of people inside the pit lanemaking everyone responsible – whether they are insiders, team employees or men of the federation itself – a pay more attention to what is happening around them to avert possible tragedies.