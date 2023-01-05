For a long time it looked like we would keep 20 cars on the starting grid for the next few years. The main reason is money, as is often the case in F1. The current F1 teams would like to continue to distribute the prize money among the current number of teams. An extra team not only means new competition, but also about ten percent less prize money per team.

Yet the arrival of one or more new F1 teams is closer than ever. Various parties are eager to transfer 200 million euros for a starting ticket. In addition, FIA boss Mohammed Ben Sulayem recently sent out a tweet announcing that the organization will look at possible candidates for new F1 teams. We do have some suggestions.

Andretti

America is well represented in F1. With three races in the US, it makes sense that several American teams are participating. Haas has been showing since 2016 that you can perform well with a limited budget. Just imagine what a big party like Andretti Motorsport can achieve with a big bag of money. This is the biggest contender in our opinion.

Andretti and F1 are no strangers to each other. In the 1970s and 1980s, Mario Andretti raced at the front and won the 1978 championship with the Lotus 79. Later, son Michael tried, but he only managed thirteen races in which he took one podium. Andretti now wants to return to F1 and is willing to pay hundreds of millions to do so.

Porsche

It seemed almost certain that Porsche, together with the brother of the Volkswagen group Audi, would get a place in F1 in 2026. Red Bull ultimately rejects the deal, because Porsche wants to have too large an interest in the team . After this, it becomes quiet around Porsche’s F1 story. But is it inconceivable that Porsche will ever return to F1?

It is not obvious, but Porsche has enough money and enough knowledge to achieve success in F1. For example, do you remember the Porsche 919 Evo from the image above? It takes less time to complete a lap at Spa-Francorchamps than an F1 car. Now you again.

Ford

Ford has made a mega impact on F1. Together with Cosworth, they build the DFV engine in the 1960s; a cheap, strong 3.0-liter V8 engine that will be in various F1 cars. The DFV engine eventually wins 155 races. Ford is building more F1 engines, bringing the tally to 176 race wins and 23 titles (driver’s and constructors’ championships added together).

This puts them third in the ranking for most wins for engine suppliers. Rumors are circulating that Ford is looking forward to a project with Red Bull Racing. Ford then returns home; the team that is now Red Bull was previously the Ford-run Jaguar F1 team. Before that it had the name ‘Stewart Grand Prix’, which also ran with Ford engines.

Lotus

How we would love to see the Lotus name back in Formula 1. There are only five F1 teams that have won more races than Colin Chapman’s brand. Lotus is at its best in the sixties and seventies, during which time the team won seven world titles. In addition, Lotus proves that black and gold go together perfectly on an F1 car.

Younger F1 fans know the brand from its short existence between 2011 and 2015 with the same colors. Or the street cars, of course. An ode to the F1 era is this special Evija in which F1 champions Emerson Fittipaldi and Jenson Button participated. The car proves that Lotus has not forgotten the F1 era. Time for another try?

Gordon Murray Automotive

It is 1978. Unsuspectingly, F1 teams travel to Sweden for the race at the Anderstorp circuit. Once in the pit lane, the Brabham F1 team unveils a new invention: the ‘fancar’. Other teams are perplexed. Lauda wins with the F1 fan car, but the FIA ​​decided it is the only race in which the ‘fan car’ is allowed to participate.

The creation is the idea of ​​Gordan Murray. 45 years later, Murray uses the same trick for his own GMA T.50. Inside that car is a 3.9-liter V12 engine that only stops screaming at 12,100 rpm. For F1 fans there is also the T.50 Lauda; a track version of the T.50. Murray’s own car brand is still very young, and what better marketing machine than F1?

Rosberg X Racing

In 2016, Nico Rosberg snatched the world title from Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton. It doesn’t get any better than this, Rosberg thought, and so he puts an end to his F1 career. According to him, it is also high time to spend more time with his family. Shortly after his F1 retirement, Rosberg becomes an F1 reporter, YouTuber, entrepreneur and team principal of an Extreme E team.

The Rosberg X Racing team immediately takes the title in the first year of the Extreme E. Funnily enough Lewis Hamilton’s Team X44 finished second that year. Because Rosberg still has enough time, Rosberg X Racing can easily grow into a new F1 team. Can you imagine Hamilton’s deafening media silence when Mercedes lose the F1 title to Rosberg F1?

Tesla

Tesla shares continue to plummet and boss Elon Musk is busy rethinking his life choices. No crazy idea that Musk gets the great idea of ​​​​founding the Tesla F1 team. Of course, Musk himself is the team boss and his first task is to lay off half of the staff.

After that, the employees can come back again, with mandatory office days. Musk also does not have to think about which drivers he puts behind the ‘yoke’ wheel. Both cars simply get the software to drive autonomously. Are Tesla shares still worth enough to buy an F1 team?

Netflix

F1 teams have long ceased to be just for car brands. Hang your F1 team on a clothing brand, such as Benetton or on a caravan farmer such as Eiffelland. Seems that soft drink manufacturers also feel very much at home in F1. You can see that a streaming platform fits perfectly in this list. In addition, Netflix is ​​one of the reasons that there has been so much interest in F1 worldwide in recent years.

So it would make sense for Netflix to take the ride itself. This way they can already direct a plot twist on the track. Moreover, you can write the script for the drivers in the cutscenes yourself. From the Netflix F1 team, expect unparalleled fan access, over-the-top drama and Will Buxton anxiously making press announcements.

Cristiano Ronaldo

After Cristiano Ronaldo has won just about everything there is to win in Europe at club level, he is now making the switch to … Saudi Arabia. The whole world is surprised at this step. What helps with that is the immense salary that Ronaldo will earn; $200 million a year with a contract through 2025. Not sick of kicking a round object.

Due to his salary, Ronaldo can easily set up and financially maintain an F1 team in his spare time. With a budget cap getting lower every year, there’s no reason for the Portuguese not to. The team will of course be called CR7 Racing and flooded with merchandise, which in turn is money for Ronaldo. Siuuuuuu…

