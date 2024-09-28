Verstappen to socially useful work

The controversies over swearing bani.e. the ban imposed on drivers by the FIA ​​not to use expletives in press conferences or in other live broadcasts, including team radio, exploded on the occasion of the last Singapore GP in Formula 1, with Max Verstappen having to carry out social work useful as a sanction for having uttered a swear word during the drivers’ press conference on Thursday.

Not just Verstappen

Regardless of what happened to Verstappen, drivers in general have not welcomed this new ban, with comments and protests also expressed in the WRC, where the Chile Rally is taking place. In addition to Oct Tänakthe one who is strongly criticizing the swearing ban is the eight-time world champion Sébastien Ogier. The Frenchman actually had to pay one fine of 30,000 eurosalso in this case for a swear word in the comments on race control in the last Acropolis Rally, in Greece.

Ogier’s protest

Already from the first interviews in Chile, the Frenchman did not want to make any comments to the media, even explaining in more detail the reasons for his silence to RallyTV: “You probably realize that I didn’t want to talk, because we were just told not to right now – he declared – it’s not exactly the best to respond in such a gruff way and there’s nothing personal about it. I also want to apologize to the fans, because I’m sorry that I can give them so little. But at the moment I have few resources available. I don’t feel like talking right now either, and like I said, I feel sorry for all the people who deserve better. But the FIA ​​leaders told us to keep our mouths shutso it’s a little sad. At the moment this isn’t just the case in rallying, but we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds.”