Ben Sulayem acquitted

The president of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem was acquitted of all charges by the FIA ​​ethics committee regarding one of his alleged intervention aimed at altering the 2023 Saudi Arabian and Las Vegas Grands Prix.

In the cyclone for the GPs of Saudi Arabia and Las Vegas

In the Jeddah match 12 months ago the top exponent of the international federation was accused by a commissioner of having prompted the stewards to cancel a penalty against Fernando Alonso to allow the Spanish driver to get on the podium. Regarding the Las Vegas race, however, Ben Sulayem was accused – again by the same source – of having pressured not to grant approval to the circuit, thus trying to prevent the event from taking place. In an official press release the FIA ​​itself announced the lack of evidence against the president elected as Jean Todt's successor at the end of 2021.

“Unfounded accusations”

The federation's Ethics Committee announced – following an independent investigation – that “found no evidence of interference” by Mohammed Ben Sulayem neither on the result of the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP nor on the certification of the Las Vegas track. The review lasted 30 days and involved interviews with 11 witnesses. “The accusations against the FIA ​​president were unfounded and clear evidence beyond any reasonable doubt has been presented to support the decision of the FIA ​​Ethics Committee.”says the official press release.