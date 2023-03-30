The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has clarified that Technical Directive 39, which controls the oscillations of the chassis of the cars, has not been applied at the start of the 2023 championship of Formula 1.

The FIA He explained that he sent a communication to the teams, the Formula 1 promoter and Pirelli, the tire supplier, to temporarily suspend the metric, but it could be reinstated soon if the need arose.

The FIA ​​did not repeal the Technical Directive 39 of last season, but simply suspended it temporarily before the start of the 2023 championship. Through a spokesperson, the FIA ​​told Motorsport.com that, “the matter now appears to be under control, it has been made official that we will not apply a limit (to porpoising) in the next period.

In addition, we have informed teams that if the parameter worsens later, we will reintroduce it in a very short time. Since everything is already in place, we could resume the application relatively quickly.”

The FIA seems to have assumed the criticism received for the confidentiality of the Technical Guidelines, since in the same note, the FIA ​​spokesman stated: “Our goal is to make all the DTs public very soon.

This will improve the level of access and understanding of technical standards for both the media and fans in the future.”

Fans and the media expect a positive change in the coming months, in terms of the transparency of the rules. This measure, which would lead to greater transparency of the rules, is expected to come before the Technical Directive 39 be reinstated in the Formula 1 championship.