The invasion at the end of the race

Max Verstappen’s victory in Brazilian Grand Prix was synonymous with the increase in the personal record of successes obtained in a single season by the Dutchman, with 17 climbs on the highest step of the podium in this championship with three races to go before the end of the world championship. After the checkered flag of the Red Bull driver and the other drivers who finished in the top-3, however, the circuit Interlagos However, it was home to one dangerous runway invasion right during the return tourwhich fortunately occurred without any consequences for the spectators.

The condemnation of the FIA

An episode that did not escape the notice FIA Commissioners, who recognized and noticed what happened immediately after the checkered flag. For this reason, the International Federation has issued the following statement to the organizers of the SPF1 (Sao Paulo F1 Organisation), highlighting the lack of safety after the checkered flag: “A large group of spectators managed to break through the security lines and gain access to the starting area of ​​the turn 1 as the race was finishing and the cars were still on the track – it is read – the safety measures, safety personnel and/or equipment that were supposed to be present for the event were not applied and were not sufficient, resulting in an unsafe environment for spectators and drivers.”

An invitation to take action

In this regard, SPF1 reassured that, by January 30, 2024will have to present a solution at the request of the Federation to improve safety conditions: “As these are serious safety issues, the stewards ask the FIA ​​to examine and comment on whether the measures mentioned above are adequate to address the concerns raised and to state if further measures need to be taken, as soon as possible“.

The Melbourne precedent

It is not the first time that a similar episode has taken place during this season: even before the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, the discussions and controversies had flared up at the end of the Australian Grand Prixwith some spectators having invaded the Melbourne track while some single-seaters were still on the track for the return lap to the pits, approaching that of Hülkenberg, forced to stop after the checkered flag due to a technical problem. Even on that occasion, the FIA ​​had warned the GP organizers about safety levels.