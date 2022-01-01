The Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHR) told the details of the removal from the flight in Canada of the Russian youth team. It is reported by RIA News…

“FHR keeps under control the situation with the departure of the Russian youth team from Canada home. At the moment, return tickets have been purchased, the team has already departed for Russia from Calgary with transfers in Toronto and Frankfurt and will arrive in Moscow on the evening of January 2, ”the federation said in its appeal.

The organization also noted that the main complaint of the carrier against the Russians, due to which the team was removed from the flight, was the medical masks that were worn by all members of the delegation, but, according to representatives of the Canadian airline, they were worn incorrectly.

The head coach of the Russian national team was accused of the incident

“News” reported that the Russian national team was removed from the flight due to violation of the mask regime by head coach Sergei Zubov. At the same time, the main claims were directed to the Czech national team, which was also removed from the flight.

According to a source close to the situation, the team coach smoked when he entered the plane through the landing sleeve. Later, Zubov denied this information.

Come on, what kind of cigarettes? I quit smoking three years ago Sergey Zubov

The public urged to punish hockey players

State Duma Deputy Dmitry Svishchev hoped that information about the indecent behavior of the Russian youth team would not be confirmed. In his opinion, this incident should be addressed to the FHR, where they will have to sort it out and then apply sanctions.

Members of the national team are the face of the country at international games. All of Russia we were worried that we had canceled the youth world ice hockey championship, and this is how they behave Dmitry Svishchev

Four-time Olympic champion in biathlon Alexander Tikhonov proposed to disqualify athletes without the right to play in clubs. His words lead RIA News…

They dishonor Russia. The most severe measures must be taken. It is necessary to disqualify for a year at least without wages and employment. To make them feel what it is like to make money in a factory or a mine Alexander Tikhonov

Commentator Dmitry Guberniev in conversation with “Sport-Express” called the behavior of the hockey players at the Canadian airport a shame.

If they really behaved so obscenely, then I am ashamed of our hockey players. I don’t know if any sanctions need to be applied, but conclusions from this story definitely need to be drawn. They also expose Russia and its fans. Dmitry Guberniev

Two-time Olympic ice hockey champion Vyacheslav Fetisov commented on the incident “Sport-Express”…

The rules are the same for everyone. It doesn’t matter who you are. Especially in such a difficult time, discipline is important. Hard rules must be followed by everyone. Sad. The team’s management failed to convey to the guys that they represent the honor of the country. This is a sad New Years story Vyacheslav Fetisov

On January 1, it was reported that the national teams of Russia and the Czech Republic were removed from the flight to Frankfurt am Main. The reason for the denial of boarding was drunkenness, smoking and the refusal of athletes to wear masks. It was later clarified that the claims were addressed not to hockey players, but to team officials.

On December 29, it became known about the cancellation of the youth ice hockey world championship due to outbreaks of coronavirus in several teams. In the Russian national team, two players became infected, among them was 17-year-old Matvey Michkov. The players were quarantined.

Earlier in the day, the match between the national teams of Russia and Slovakia at the MFM canceled… The Russian team was awarded a technical defeat with a score of 0: 1. Teams from the United States and the Czech Republic, where cases of coronavirus were also detected, were also awarded technical defeats.