Thirty years after the murder of Luis Donaldo Colosio, the Attorney General's Office (FGR) tried to open a criminal process reviving the so-called “second shooter theory”, but this time, imputing to the, at that time, agent of the National Research and Security Center (Cisen), Jorge Antonio Sánchez Ortega.

In Februarya judge rejected the attempt considering that there was not enough evidence and the episode motivated the indignation of the FGR.

A new suspect

The FGR's accusation, which was dismissed by the judge, involves a former Cisen agent, Jorge Antonio Sánchez Ortega, who was arrested on the day of the crime and released almost immediately.

Sánchez Ortega, with a reporter's credential, was present in Lomas Taurinas and, in the images of the events, he can be seen carrying a bloody white jacket and running alongside those carrying the candidate's inert body.

Among the aspects that the FGR highlights in the information that it has made public so far, well-known details are established, among them that the aforementioned agent was present in the Lomas Taurinas sector of Tijuana on March 23, 1994, during the attack on shots suffered by the then PRI candidate.

Furthermore, he remembers that there was the victim's blood on his clothes and tested positive to the sodium rhodizonate test, i.e. He had fired a firearm.

In photographs and videos of the moment of the attack, Sánchez Ortega, who bore a certain resemblance to Mario Aburto, convicted of the murder, was captured near the candidate and appeared stained with blood after the attack.

For the first research advances it was known that he had tested positive for sodium rhodizonate. However, the FGR highlighted at that time who rescued Sánchez Ortega of the Public Ministry and a judge It was Genaro García Lunawho served as deputy operational director of Cisen.

“Jorge Antonio 'S' was released in an evident criminal cover-up directly linked to Genaro 'G', who at that time was deputy operational director of Cisen, and rescued him in Tijuana. The evidence presented by the FGR demonstrates his presence at the scene of the homicide, at the time of the crime; The victim's blood type was found on the defendant's clothing; and there is evidence that he fired a gun. No exculpatory evidence has been able to favor it,” the FGR stated in a tweet through its account on X (formerly Twitter).

Politicization of the case

Opposition leaders They considered that the reopened case was an act of politicization and Colosio Riojas himself, son of the PRI politician, said it this way, who also indicated that he was in favor of the release of Mario Aburto. For his part, President AMLO took a position on the matter.

“I am not willing to use such a regrettable situation for political purposes, much less for political purposes, but it is important that there is no impunity if it is a crime that, according to the FGR, has some relationship with an institution of the State (regarding Cisen),” said the president.

