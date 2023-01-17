The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) has reported this Monday that, after carrying out a scientific-technical analysis, it has reached the conclusion that Ariadna López died of a blow to the head. The ruling agrees with the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office and overturns the theory of the Morelos Public Ministry that stated that the young woman had died of a bronchial aspiration. The agency in charge of Alejandro Gertz Manero has indicated in a statement that “after having analyzed all the evidence chronologically, it concludes that the cranioencephalic injuries produced in the victim by discharges from a blunt object on his head or by contact of the cranial surface with a hard plane are the cause of the death of the victim”.

Lopez, 27, was last seen alive on the night of October 30. The young woman went to the Fisher’s restaurant in the Condesa neighborhood, in the Mexican capital, to meet a group of people, among whom were Rautel Astudillo and Vanessa Flores, currently detained for the crime of femicide. Her body appeared next to a highway in Tepoztlán, in the State of Morelos, three days later. The Prosecutor of that entity took up the case and in just a few days reported that the woman had died of suffocation by her own vomit, after suffering alcohol poisoning. The dissemination of that autopsy aroused a series of criticisms against the Morelos Public Ministry for blaming the victim for her own death.

The case was absorbed by the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office, which came to the opposite conclusion and said that the woman had been murdered, and that the cause of death was multiple trauma. The capital’s head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, then accused the Morelos prosecutor, Uriel Carmona, of having tried to hide the femicide and requested the intermediation of the FGR. The result of that action has finally arrived this Monday, when the agency reported its results.

“It is not possible to support the expert opinion of the Morelos Prosecutor’s Office, which establishes ‘bronchial aspiration secondary to alcohol intoxication’ as the cause of death, due to the external and internal injuries already mentioned, and the fact that it was not taken into account, in all its magnitude, the chronology of the moment of death, ”says the FGR document. This newspaper has tried to collect a response from the Morelos Prosecutor’s Office after the information released this Monday, but so far it has not responded.

The chronology to which the Prosecutor’s Office points is a series of recordings that the capital authorities accessed from the building where Astudillo lived. On the night of the disappearance, López was recorded entering the house in the Roma neighborhood together with the two defendants and a group of other people, who left the site half an hour later, leaving the three alone in that apartment. The next day, around 10:27 in the morning, Rautel’s personal driver is seen arriving at the site and leaving a few minutes later. That same October 31, half an hour later, the alleged femicide is seen carrying the victim’s body through the building with rigor mortis until they put it in a truck they owned.

The latest images show Rautel leaving the site and going to Tepoztlán, where the body is later found lying. These videos have also been crossed with the geolocation of Astudillo’s phone, which was captured in that area of ​​Morelos on the morning of October 31, in addition to some records made in the booths on the way to the town. The other detainee, Flores, was captured by the building’s cameras leaving the apartment that afternoon to return three minutes later with a man carrying a plastic bag. Almost an hour later, the subject was recorded leaving the house with the same plastic bag.

“The victim was at the defendant’s home. R.together with it and with the processed V, at the time of his death, which can be located chronologically between 10:00 p.m. on October 30 and 1:00 a.m. on October 31, 2022,” says the Federal Prosecutor’s Office. And he adds that they have carried out a pathological study on the corpse that “ratifies the cause of death as head trauma.”

The FGR has asked the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office to continue with the femicide charges against Astudillo and Flores, who have already been linked to the process for this case. “The expert opinion issued by the authorities of Mexico City adheres to the due expert procedure; and it is not possible to support the cause of death issued by the Morelos State Attorney General’s Office, “concludes the federal Public Ministry. The city agency has responded with another statement in which it assures “that the investigation will continue, in accordance with the law and with a gender perspective, as it has been since the beginning of the investigation folder.”

subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country