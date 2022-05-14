During an operation in the Tláhuac mayor’s office, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX) apprehended Sonia “N”, alias “the girl”, alleged drug distributor of the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS), along with two other people.

This Friday, the operation was carried out in a building in the neighborhood Ampliación Selene, mayor’s office Tlahuacby experts, ministerial agents and the Special Reaction and Intervention Group (GERI) of the Investigative Police (POI), capturing “La Chamaca”, who allegedly disputed control of the area with the Tláhuac Cartel, as well as Paula “N” Y Hashem “N”who were in the property at the time.

“During the inspection, possible drugs were found, both in bulk and in various doses, a long gun and various useful cartridges; In addition, two women and one man were arrested,” said the FGJCDMX.

As long as Sonya “N” She had already been apprehended in 2021 for crimes against health, as well as for possession of weapons, recovering her freedom a couple of months later.

They get rid of the drug

On the other hand, the CDMX Prosecutor’s Office reported that this Friday the First Narcotics Incineration Process 2022which was carried out in coordination with the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) in Military Camp Number 37-A, in San Juan Teotihuacán, Mexico state.

In the act, the FGJCDMX stated, 42 thousand 923,131 doses of marijuana, 6 thousand 558,600 of cocaine, 528,400 of methamphetamine and 241,250 of other narcotics were destroyed, resulting in 50 thousand 251,381 doses that were part of 440 investigation folders.

In addition, another 11,490,721 doses of marijuana, 1,754,500 cocaine, 50 methamphetamine and 67 other types of drugs were burned, equivalent to 13,362,220 doses belonging to 54 preliminary investigations.