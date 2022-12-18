Mexico.- The Attorney General of the State of Guerrero requests help from the public to find the whereabouts of 20-year-old Lesli Berenice Palacios Pérez, who disappeared under strange conditions on December 8.

The disappearance of the young woman occurred in acapulcoGuerrero, and was wearing navy blue jean shorts, a pink blouse and blue sandals.

We recommend you read…

Berenice is of slim complexion, dark complexion and her hair is completely black, which is curly and abundant; her face is long and has a medium forehead.

The lost woman’s eyes are light brown and large, her eyebrows are bushy, and she has a medium-sized nose, thick lips, an oval chin, and large ears.

We recommend you read…

As a particular sign, she has a cesarean section scar and a place on the right side of her face.

If you have information about the location of young Leslie Berenice, please contact the emergency number, 911.

Apparently, the country’s insecurity has been manifesting itself more and more frequently, since a few days ago the disappearance of four young people in YucatanTherefore, the country is asked to take precautions, as well as support to help the victims.