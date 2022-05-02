Genoa – An important day for Ligurian football, the one that coincides with the holiday of May 1st. In Excellence the Fezzanese wins the race with Rapallo Rivarolese and flies to Serie D. The relegation of Imperia and Lavagnese complicates the salvation race in the Excellence playout group with Varazze, Ospedaletti and Cadimare who have already greeted the category and with Rivasamba, Busalla, Ventimiglia and Pietra Ligurian who do not want to go and keep them company. 90 minutes from the final whistle Voltrese and Forza Coraggio are still at the top but Serrà Riccò and Golfo Paradiso are ready for the trip. In group A in order not to relegate to the First Category together with Celle and Camporosso, Via Acciaio and Veloce are entangled while in group B, Goliardica, Ortonovo, Little Club James and Real Fieschi want to escape from the fall in first category.

Instead, to celebrate the jump in Promotion are Sampierdarenese, San Desiderio and Caperanese, which are added to Carcarese and Marola. Play offs present in all groups while as regards the playouts, group B and group D will not have any.

Uncertain in Prima The situation linked to Oneglia awaiting the verdict of the judge who could blow the bank and not allow the playout to be played. For the playoffs, the dry final between Pontelungo and Aurora. In group B Savona awaits the winner between Campese and San Cipriano. In group C, San Quirico will face the winner between Superba and Multedo in the final, while Mignanego, Mura Angeli, Cella and Campi Corniglianese will be involved in the final. In group D the PSM Rapallo will face one between Calvarese and Cogornese. In group E Aurora awaits one between Foce Magra and Casarza while Riccò le Rondini, Castelnovese, Beverino and San Lazzaro will be involved in the playout. Already relegated to the second category: City of Cogoleto, Fegino, Torriglia, Apparizione, Nuova Oregina and Ceparana.

Second, celebrates the Priamar who beats the Spotornese in the playoff final of Second B, in Genoa the Bolzanetese overtakes the Ketzmaja, while the Borgo Incrociati stretches over the Dinamo Santiago. Segesta already in First Category in Levante, where the playoff final will be Panchina-San Lorenzo. In Third Chiavari, Lavagna 2.0 already promoted, Nozarego, Framura and Marina Giulia go to the playoffs.

