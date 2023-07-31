The Cruz Azul team continues to work at forced marches to get out of the pothole into which they have fallen. Now, confidence in the squad led by coach Ricardo Ferretti is at its peak, after having secured their pass to the next round in the Leagues Cup.
Now, the board of directors continues to work at forced marches to be able to finalize the contracting of a striker, since the reinforcement Diber Cambindo has not finished filling the eyes of the high command, while Augusto Lotti continues to need to give the last stretch.
That is why those in long pants from La Noria are looking for an attacker with a developed nose for goals that can make a difference, and everything seems to indicate that they would already have the chosen one.
According to the first reports, Cruz Azul is closely following the Feyenoord striker, Ezequiel Bullaude, 22 years old. The Argentine would be arriving as a loan for a year, since he does not enter into the plans of the technical director Arne Slot.
More Liga MX transfer news:
And the idea is not unreasonable at all, since due to the good relationship that exists between Cruz Azul and those from Rotterdam for the signing of Santiago Giménez, the negotiations will be able to go well.
According to the portal specialized in transfers, Transfermarkt, the value of Ezequiel Bullaude is 3 million dollars, and so far, he has played a total of 15 games with Feyenoord. His debut was made with Godoy Cruz, playing 96 games and scoring 18 goals.
#Feyenoord #striker #REINFORCEMENT #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply