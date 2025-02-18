He had the Milan controlled match, dominated Feyenoord in San Siro and with the matched tie, thanks to a goal in the first minute. But everything was twisted at the beginning of the second part for the Italians with the expulsion of Theo Hernández. With one more player, the Dutch team took advantage of the stage to tie the duel (1-1), with a goal from Carranza head, and thus achieve the ticket for the eighths of the Champions League.

After losing in Rotterdam (1-0), those of Conceição balanced the qualifier at 40 seconds with a goal from Giménez’s head. The Mexican, who was a Feyenoord player before the winter market, scored a ball hairstyle to the second stick in a corner kick.

Milan had done the most difficult and with the domain of possession, without hurry but without pause, cornered Bosschaart’s team in his field, unable to hunt a counter that Maignan disturbed. João Félix enjoyed a good occasion that spoiled with a high shot. Leão, after an excellent oriented control, saw the goalkeeper Wellenreuther denied him the second. The most clear was the opportunity Theo Hernández, who sucks the stick.

After the resumption, Milan continued with the match handle until Theo Hernández made the script fly. The side, who had seen a yellow one by a brawl with a rival in the first part, saw the second card in the 51st minute for simulating a penalty. The Frenchman dropped believing that Read was going to put his leg in a divided ball.

Feyenoord players celebrate the classification in San Siro. Luca Bruno / Ap-LaPresse

The Feyenoord gave a pass and began to lock the area of ​​a more conservative Rossoneri team. The Dutch finally found the goal prize in a great center from the left of Hugo Bueno and a better header from Carranza. In the absence of 40 minutes to the end, Milan panicked. The Italians departed, leaving many spaces in defense, and searched for the epic without luck.

The frustration for the elimination translated into a tangana after the final beep that resulted in the expulsion of Read and a yellow for Leão. Another European failure of Milan, a great come less.