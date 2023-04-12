THE WORDS OF THE TECHNICIAN

Arne Slot, coach of Feyenoord, comments the decision with a touch of cynicism: “If I were thinking in a romantic way, I would say that I would like to have the Roma fans here and our fans in Italy in a week’s time. But we know that this measure is logical”. UEFA will observe with great attention the behavior of the Dutch ultras, who in the last meeting with Ajax became the protagonists of throwing objects and other manifestations of violence. Slot, on the other hand, focuses on Roma: “They are a very defensive team, who concede very little and almost always win at home. The Giallorossi are dangerous in the frontline thanks to their more talented players and they know how to make good use of set pieces. Dybala is a champion who steals the show, but there are also Pellegrini, Abraham, Wijnaldum “. Slot also sees the challenge as a revenge after the final loss in the Conference League last season: “I don’t like talking about revenge, but obviously the memory of that confrontation is still within us. I reviewed the match in Tirana and I developed a different idea compared to the first analysis: we were better than people think. Roma had only one opportunity and they exploited it. Now their staff is higher because they have added high level elements. And then there’s Mourinho: it’s true that I’m an admirer of Guardiola, but that doesn’t mean I can’t appreciate the Portuguese coach. Mourinho has a very rich bulletin board, he knows how to win, he always has the result in mind. Roma play more or less in the same way at home and away, it’s important for us to win the first leg to be able to set up the second match better”. Slot recovers the starting goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, who has been sidelined since February, even if he does not confirm his use of him: “He could play, but the decision is not yet final”.