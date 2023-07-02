Sunday, July 2, 2023, 09:33



| Updated 2:44 p.m.

The Reconquista party is about to start. After the reception to the Moorish and Christian ambassadors, the Armengola received yesterday before a packed Circus Theater the attributes, the necklace and command staff that accredit her as the one that this year will represent that heroine who, according to legend, freed Orihuela from Saracen yoke. Ester Hernández also did so in the presence of the president of the festive association, Manuel Ortuño, and her husband and the new mayor of the city, Pepe Vegara, both belonging to the Moros Realistas comparsa.