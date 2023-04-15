Saturday, April 15, 2023, 10:56



The summer festivals of San Javier (International Jazz and Theatre, Music and Dance) will have 20% discounts for the first time for youth card holders, people over 67, people with disabilities greater than 33% and people belonging to large or single-parent families. In addition to the festivals, the discounts will be maintained for any show or performance scheduled by the Department of Culture and Celebrations, which requires the payment of a ticket.

This is how the ordinance regulating public prices derived from attendance at public shows organized by the San Javier City Council, approved by the Plenary with the votes in favor of all the municipal political groups and the abstention of Vox.

The Councilor for Culture, David Martínez, stressed the importance of having the ordinance, which did not exist until now, and which will mean “a revolution” both due to the administrative simplification that it entails as well as the discounts that will be applied for the first time.