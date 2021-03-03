The annual Italian pop festival in the city of Sanremo opened last night with restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. RIA News…

For the first time in the history of this music festival, viewers will not be able to see the artists perform live. In the concert hall, besides the contestants, there will be only presenters and musicians.

All participants must take a COVID-19 test. However, on the opening day of the festival, it became known about the infection of the participant of the first evening, the singer under the pseudonym Iram. He was forced to cancel his performance, the organizers found him a temporary replacement.

About a hundred journalists are involved in the coverage of the event, while in previous years there were up to one and a half thousand of them. In the press room, workplaces were spaced apart and plexiglass partitions were installed.

One of 26 contestants will receive the Golden Palm. In addition, eight young performers will compete for a separate award. The names of the winners will be announced after the final concert on the night of March 7th.

It became known yesterday that the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 will be held offline, but due to the pandemic, the number of members of delegations and journalists will be reduced.