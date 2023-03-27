The St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonic opens the Festival of Russian Music of the XIX-XXI centuries “Rakhmaninov and (not) his time”. The event, which is supported by Rosneft, is dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the composer’s birth.

The festival will run from March 27 to April 2. The Grand Symphony Orchestra named after Tchaikovsky under the direction of Vladimir Fedoseyev will perform at the opening. In St. Petersburg, the ensemble will perform Rachmaninov’s last work, Symphonic Dances, and the program also includes a suite from Prokofiev’s ballet Romeo and Juliet, edited by Fedoseyev.

On March 28, on the 80th anniversary of the composer’s death, the cantata “Spring” will be performed, as well as the Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini and the Third Symphony. The Academic Symphony Orchestra conducted by Vladimir Altshuler, the Choir of the St. Petersburg Conservatory and the Concert Choir of the St. Petersburg State Institute of Culture will perform on stage.

On April 1, Rachmaninov’s birthday, the Honored Orchestra of Russia will perform works written by the twenty-year-old composer: Capriccio on Gypsy Themes, the First Symphony and the First Piano Concerto.

As part of the educational program of the festival, leading art critics will give lectures on the life and work of Rachmaninoff. Admission to lectures is free, but pre-registration is required.

Since 2015, Rosneft has been providing sponsorship to the St. Petersburg Philharmonic Society, thanks to which “large-scale cultural projects aimed at reviving spiritual and national values” are organized.