The Yoreme culture May possesses in its ancestral beliefs a very important basis of love and respect for the natural environment that surrounds them, they assume that plants have a health value, they know that flora and fauna allow them to survive and they recognize that they are part of Mother Nature.

On June 22, 23 and 24, the traditional festival of San Juan was held in the old town of Navojoa, Sonora. Sanjuaneros, promeseros and faithful devotees of the patron saint of Navojoa met there to give thanks for the miracles or favors received, or to ask the patron saint for new favors, in addition to professing the Faith with great passion.

The traditional San Juan festival in Pueblo Viejo is undoubtedly an alternative to activate heritage and cultural tourism in the region, with a participatory approach that allows the design of strategies that trigger development and its appreciation.

It represents a center of popular religiosity, it is the nucleus in which “The ceremony to the water element” takes place, water is the purifying, healing, loving element, which fertilizes the vital energy for the well-being of human beings, allows emotions to react internally and makes us sensitive to life; for this reason, for the Mayos it is the summer closing of the time that links the expectations of waiting for rain to favor and benefit the agricultural seasonality in the region.

Propagating the faith of Saint John the Baptist for our May ethnic group integrates a set of phases that make up the process of ceremonials and rituals of a syncretic-religious order, traditions and customs, dances, music and religious songs that are present in a time and manner pre-established for their development in each of the aforementioned phases, are the expression of symbolic, magical and mythical character, within a framework of paganism and religiosity.

The activation of heritage and cultural tourism in the Mayo region is an opportunity to promote regional development through a process of revaluation of our culture, with the full awareness and will of the different social sectors, from the political, business and academic spheres.

The aim of designing strategic proposals that encourage and promote the start of a project that allows us to value our cultural environment during the Easter festivities and in each of the phases of the indigenous Mayo festivals, according to the May calendar, with the objective of activating our heritage and permanent cultural tourism in the region, is a commitment of all social and cultural actors.

Creating social synergy is a key factor in designing a plan for responsible and democratic actions where inclusive community and institutional participation is built that allows for diversifying tourism proposals with a specific delimitation that can contribute to the generation of positive impacts on the social and economic order of the region.

The region has the basic factors necessary to consolidate itself as a tourist route, which could allow the promotion of projects related to rural communities, their historical past and culture, among other tourism modalities that currently show great dynamism at a global level.

Promoting and disseminating tourist routes within the framework of our traditional Yoreme Mayo festivals will allow us to revive not only the great spiritual sense of our culture, in addition to enjoying the essence of the ceremonies and festivals that represent a solid means of cohesion and identity in each of us. the towns of the region; Without a doubt, they are a potential that needs to be recognized and valued.

During the May indigenous festivals, the identity of the inhabitants comes to the surface, and it is during the festivals that emigrants return and relive their history and roots. In our region, cultural routes or circuits can be designed that can represent a tourist attraction and a source of employment for the inhabitants of the region, integrating our gastronomy, ceremonies, dances, oral history, legends and anecdotes, as well as visiting the missionary temples.

Preserving, disseminating and promoting our traditions consists of defining a plan that integrates comprehensive actions with an academic methodology, which allows the project to be socialized with the purpose of creating a sense of belonging and a sociocultural pillar that provides knowledge and a balanced perspective where society in general can get to know our culture up close and live.

Although all of these facts can be found through books on regional culture, museums and photos, it is only through the activation of the cultural heritage that people will be able to interact directly with these realities that are different from those that one is used to experiencing, thus enriching their own culture and personal experience that allows us to appropriate our essence, our cultural wealth.

