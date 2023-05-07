Undoubtedly, this edition of Los Mayos de Alhama de Murcia set the bar very high in terms of participation in all senses. The culmination of this first weekend came this Sunday with the visit to the Mayos and the gang meeting.

Throughout the day the streets were a veritable swarm of may-runners and tourists from other towns. The qualifying jury had a difficult task to select the best, since the 33 Mayos exhibited were true jewels.

The Most Original May award went to the Motor Classic association, located in Plaza de Las Américas, related to the automotive world. The second step on the podium was for the Pardo family, located on the Don Diego boulevard, who talked about the transformation of the town into a dormitory town and the neighborhood complaints.

The award for the Most Traditional went to the Neighbors of the Neighborhood of Los Dolores and Choirs and Dances Virgen del Rosario. While the first prize went to the Mayo installed in La Cubana, followed by the Virgen del Rosario Association, Los Cabezos and Peña El Pico.

The custom motorcycles arrive



During the next weekend and also on the occasion of the Los Mayos festivities, the thirty-first concentration of custom motorcycles will be held. It will be next weekend and from Friday they will have different musical performances during the three days of the event.

The most outstanding concert will be the one on Saturday, May 13, by the Spanish rock group Seguridad Social, on their 40th anniversary tour and with free admission. The organization is in charge of Custom Alhama.

In this edition, the event will be held at the new fairgrounds and will be in memory of the club member, Gabriel García “Tavi” who passed away this past Saturday at the age of 47 and after a health problem.