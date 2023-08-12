The Lima Film Festival opened its 27th edition on Thursday night with tributes, among them, to the Spanish production company esther garcia, director of ‘El deseo’, responsible for most of Pedro Almodóvar’s films; the argentine producer Lita Stantic and the well-remembered Peruvian filmmaker Armando Robles Godoy.

“In the world so polarized that we have to live, spaces like this are urgent. It is art with its transformative and transgressive power that allows us, even when we are on opposite paths of thought, to find connection and exchange. That is what it is about when a festival like this is organized, embracing diversity and giving ourselves to the meeting and dialogue of ideas and feelings ”, said, in his speech, the director of the festival, Marco Muhletaler.

At another time, Mühletaler reminded the director Armando Robles Godoyone of the honorees of the edition for being “one of the most prestigious filmmakers in Peru” and whose famous film ‘The green wall’ was projected during the gala.

YOU CAN SEE: The hundred years of Armando Robles Godoy

“Exactly 27 years ago, Robles Godoy, whose 100th anniversary is being commemorated these days, projected himself optimistic about this festival, and today I can proudly say, dear teacher, that 27 years later we continue to meet every August in front of the screens” , declared Mühletaler amid applause.

The best of the night

Prior to the opening ceremony and as is now a tradition, various media figures and guests paraded down the red carpet, such as the director Joshua Mendez and the actors Mónica Sánchez, Lucho Cáceres, Carlos Alcántara, Carlos Carlín, in addition to the casts of the Peruvian films in competition, headed by Victor AcurioMain character of the film ‘Willaq Pirqa, the cinema of my town’.

Later, during the ceremony held at the Gran Teatro Nacional, one of the honorees of the edition was the Spanish production company esther garciawinner of four Goya awards, who attended the inauguration “happy and proud” to be at the Lima festival.

YOU CAN SEE: National premieres at the Lima Film Festival

“I am very excited because this profession has given me everything I am. The Almodóvar brothers, with whom I have worked so much, have allowed me to grow and become, through cinema and life, the person I am”, said the producer before the audience gathered at the Gran Teatro Nacional de San Borja. The producer pointed out on the red carpet that Peru is a great set in which “any project could be shot”, due to its diversity of landscapes and stories.

“I hope that, through the programmed films, you can get an idea of ​​my work with Pedro and with other directors. But what interests me most about the awards is the visibility that can be given to production work and women in the world of cinema,” said García.

The director of the festival also made reference to the motto of the edition, “Let’s be protagonists”, that invites the public to recognize itself as the central axis of the event, like Latin American cinema, which becomes the protagonist of the screens, as well as national cinema, which occupies a determining place in the programming.

The festival returned to being face-to-face after three years of absence due to the pandemic and will offer the public, until August 18, 34 Latin American films in competition in world premiere, tributes to various filmmakers, documentaries, conferences and meetings with directors and producers in various locations in the capital.

Mónica Sánchez, Luis Cáceres and Víctor Acurio paraded down the red carpet. Photo: John Reyes/La República/Composition LR

#festival #Latin #American #cinema #began

The Lima Film Festival opened its 27th edition on Thursday night with tributes, among them, to the Spanish production company esther garcia, director of ‘El deseo’, responsible for most of Pedro Almodóvar’s films; the argentine producer Lita Stantic and the well-remembered Peruvian filmmaker Armando Robles Godoy.

“In the world so polarized that we have to live, spaces like this are urgent. It is art with its transformative and transgressive power that allows us, even when we are on opposite paths of thought, to find connection and exchange. That is what it is about when a festival like this is organized, embracing diversity and giving ourselves to the meeting and dialogue of ideas and feelings ”, said, in his speech, the director of the festival, Marco Muhletaler.

At another time, Mühletaler reminded the director Armando Robles Godoyone of the honorees of the edition for being “one of the most prestigious filmmakers in Peru” and whose famous film ‘The green wall’ was projected during the gala.

YOU CAN SEE: The hundred years of Armando Robles Godoy

“Exactly 27 years ago, Robles Godoy, whose 100th anniversary is being commemorated these days, projected himself optimistic about this festival, and today I can proudly say, dear teacher, that 27 years later we continue to meet every August in front of the screens” , declared Mühletaler amid applause.

The best of the night

Prior to the opening ceremony and as is now a tradition, various media figures and guests paraded down the red carpet, such as the director Joshua Mendez and the actors Mónica Sánchez, Lucho Cáceres, Carlos Alcántara, Carlos Carlín, in addition to the casts of the Peruvian films in competition, headed by Victor AcurioMain character of the film ‘Willaq Pirqa, the cinema of my town’.

Later, during the ceremony held at the Gran Teatro Nacional, one of the honorees of the edition was the Spanish production company esther garciawinner of four Goya awards, who attended the inauguration “happy and proud” to be at the Lima festival.

YOU CAN SEE: National premieres at the Lima Film Festival

“I am very excited because this profession has given me everything I am. The Almodóvar brothers, with whom I have worked so much, have allowed me to grow and become, through cinema and life, the person I am”, said the producer before the audience gathered at the Gran Teatro Nacional de San Borja. The producer pointed out on the red carpet that Peru is a great set in which “any project could be shot”, due to its diversity of landscapes and stories.

“I hope that, through the programmed films, you can get an idea of ​​my work with Pedro and with other directors. But what interests me most about the awards is the visibility that can be given to production work and women in the world of cinema,” said García.

The director of the festival also made reference to the motto of the edition, “Let’s be protagonists”, that invites the public to recognize itself as the central axis of the event, like Latin American cinema, which becomes the protagonist of the screens, as well as national cinema, which occupies a determining place in the programming.

The festival returned to being face-to-face after three years of absence due to the pandemic and will offer the public, until August 18, 34 Latin American films in competition in world premiere, tributes to various filmmakers, documentaries, conferences and meetings with directors and producers in various locations in the capital.

Mónica Sánchez, Luis Cáceres and Víctor Acurio paraded down the red carpet. Photo: John Reyes/La República/Composition LR

#festival #Latin #American #cinema #began

The Lima Film Festival opened its 27th edition on Thursday night with tributes, among them, to the Spanish production company esther garcia, director of ‘El deseo’, responsible for most of Pedro Almodóvar’s films; the argentine producer Lita Stantic and the well-remembered Peruvian filmmaker Armando Robles Godoy.

“In the world so polarized that we have to live, spaces like this are urgent. It is art with its transformative and transgressive power that allows us, even when we are on opposite paths of thought, to find connection and exchange. That is what it is about when a festival like this is organized, embracing diversity and giving ourselves to the meeting and dialogue of ideas and feelings ”, said, in his speech, the director of the festival, Marco Muhletaler.

At another time, Mühletaler reminded the director Armando Robles Godoyone of the honorees of the edition for being “one of the most prestigious filmmakers in Peru” and whose famous film ‘The green wall’ was projected during the gala.

YOU CAN SEE: The hundred years of Armando Robles Godoy

“Exactly 27 years ago, Robles Godoy, whose 100th anniversary is being commemorated these days, projected himself optimistic about this festival, and today I can proudly say, dear teacher, that 27 years later we continue to meet every August in front of the screens” , declared Mühletaler amid applause.

The best of the night

Prior to the opening ceremony and as is now a tradition, various media figures and guests paraded down the red carpet, such as the director Joshua Mendez and the actors Mónica Sánchez, Lucho Cáceres, Carlos Alcántara, Carlos Carlín, in addition to the casts of the Peruvian films in competition, headed by Victor AcurioMain character of the film ‘Willaq Pirqa, the cinema of my town’.

Later, during the ceremony held at the Gran Teatro Nacional, one of the honorees of the edition was the Spanish production company esther garciawinner of four Goya awards, who attended the inauguration “happy and proud” to be at the Lima festival.

YOU CAN SEE: National premieres at the Lima Film Festival

“I am very excited because this profession has given me everything I am. The Almodóvar brothers, with whom I have worked so much, have allowed me to grow and become, through cinema and life, the person I am”, said the producer before the audience gathered at the Gran Teatro Nacional de San Borja. The producer pointed out on the red carpet that Peru is a great set in which “any project could be shot”, due to its diversity of landscapes and stories.

“I hope that, through the programmed films, you can get an idea of ​​my work with Pedro and with other directors. But what interests me most about the awards is the visibility that can be given to production work and women in the world of cinema,” said García.

The director of the festival also made reference to the motto of the edition, “Let’s be protagonists”, that invites the public to recognize itself as the central axis of the event, like Latin American cinema, which becomes the protagonist of the screens, as well as national cinema, which occupies a determining place in the programming.

The festival returned to being face-to-face after three years of absence due to the pandemic and will offer the public, until August 18, 34 Latin American films in competition in world premiere, tributes to various filmmakers, documentaries, conferences and meetings with directors and producers in various locations in the capital.

Mónica Sánchez, Luis Cáceres and Víctor Acurio paraded down the red carpet. Photo: John Reyes/La República/Composition LR

#festival #Latin #American #cinema #began

The Lima Film Festival opened its 27th edition on Thursday night with tributes, among them, to the Spanish production company esther garcia, director of ‘El deseo’, responsible for most of Pedro Almodóvar’s films; the argentine producer Lita Stantic and the well-remembered Peruvian filmmaker Armando Robles Godoy.

“In the world so polarized that we have to live, spaces like this are urgent. It is art with its transformative and transgressive power that allows us, even when we are on opposite paths of thought, to find connection and exchange. That is what it is about when a festival like this is organized, embracing diversity and giving ourselves to the meeting and dialogue of ideas and feelings ”, said, in his speech, the director of the festival, Marco Muhletaler.

At another time, Mühletaler reminded the director Armando Robles Godoyone of the honorees of the edition for being “one of the most prestigious filmmakers in Peru” and whose famous film ‘The green wall’ was projected during the gala.

YOU CAN SEE: The hundred years of Armando Robles Godoy

“Exactly 27 years ago, Robles Godoy, whose 100th anniversary is being commemorated these days, projected himself optimistic about this festival, and today I can proudly say, dear teacher, that 27 years later we continue to meet every August in front of the screens” , declared Mühletaler amid applause.

The best of the night

Prior to the opening ceremony and as is now a tradition, various media figures and guests paraded down the red carpet, such as the director Joshua Mendez and the actors Mónica Sánchez, Lucho Cáceres, Carlos Alcántara, Carlos Carlín, in addition to the casts of the Peruvian films in competition, headed by Victor AcurioMain character of the film ‘Willaq Pirqa, the cinema of my town’.

Later, during the ceremony held at the Gran Teatro Nacional, one of the honorees of the edition was the Spanish production company esther garciawinner of four Goya awards, who attended the inauguration “happy and proud” to be at the Lima festival.

YOU CAN SEE: National premieres at the Lima Film Festival

“I am very excited because this profession has given me everything I am. The Almodóvar brothers, with whom I have worked so much, have allowed me to grow and become, through cinema and life, the person I am”, said the producer before the audience gathered at the Gran Teatro Nacional de San Borja. The producer pointed out on the red carpet that Peru is a great set in which “any project could be shot”, due to its diversity of landscapes and stories.

“I hope that, through the programmed films, you can get an idea of ​​my work with Pedro and with other directors. But what interests me most about the awards is the visibility that can be given to production work and women in the world of cinema,” said García.

The director of the festival also made reference to the motto of the edition, “Let’s be protagonists”, that invites the public to recognize itself as the central axis of the event, like Latin American cinema, which becomes the protagonist of the screens, as well as national cinema, which occupies a determining place in the programming.

The festival returned to being face-to-face after three years of absence due to the pandemic and will offer the public, until August 18, 34 Latin American films in competition in world premiere, tributes to various filmmakers, documentaries, conferences and meetings with directors and producers in various locations in the capital.

Mónica Sánchez, Luis Cáceres and Víctor Acurio paraded down the red carpet. Photo: John Reyes/La República/Composition LR

#festival #Latin #American #cinema #began