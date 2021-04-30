Saying that the Fertility Corner is going to play ‘the most important game in its history’ has become a blessed loop. For this admirable team, the best is yet to come.. After having won the Queen’s Cup and the Spanish Super Cup, he wants more. And fighting to register your name in a prestigious European competition is a source of pride and more so in this EHF European Cup, which in its different denominations have only won two Spanish teams, Ferrubús Mislata de Valencia in 2000 and Itxako Navarro in 2009. Since then , Water.

The adversary of the team trained by Suso Gallardo is stupid. Lokomotiv Zagreb is physical and with eight international players. But nothing wrinkles these formidable players Merche Castellanos, Sole López, Espe López ,. Estela Doiro, Silvia Arderius, Medeiros (), Campigli, Fernández, Gutiérrez, Sánchez, Pérez, Rojas, García, Bravo… they are hooking Málaga with their exploits. Tickets sold out, a game that will be televised for more than 40 countries and a lot of expectation.

El Rincón wants to be the third Malaga team to win a continental title. For this reason, the club has uploaded some wonderful videos in its official media with the captains of the other Costa del Sol Eurochamps. Berni Rodríguez, captain of the Unicaja who won the Korac Cup in 2000, Mikel Roteta, who raised the Intertoto in 2003 with Málaga and Carlos Suárez, who raised the Eurocup in 2017. With the eternal memory of the unforgettable coach Diego Carrasco, thanks to Carmen Morales, promoter of Malaga women’s handball and the enthusiasm of its president María José Moreno, this admirable collective prepares its first page of an exceptional work

The twins of the moment

Espe López analyzes what could be the key to the game. “The defense is what has given us a lot of joy. Strong, concentrated and not allowing ourselves to fail, And may the goal be with us. That may be the key for us ”.

His twin sister Sole López, left winger and captain, highly values ​​the effort of the great fans. 400 people. If not for the pandemic, it would have filled two Garden City pavilions. “They have carried us in the air and it has always given us warmth. That public that has sold out tickets ”. and his analysis of the Croatian team. “They are physically superior players to us and with their outside shots, forceful defense in their central block. You have to look for the tickles at that point where they can suffer ”.