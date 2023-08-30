Nice bright colors on the special livery for the Ferraris, which they will drive around during the GP of Italy at Monza.

I love it. New colours, a different helmet, a new racing suit. It gives some color and variety to the world of Formula 1. Several teams do this regularly and now Ferrari is close by. They unpack with a special livery for Monza.

Special livery Ferrari

Fair is fair. The Ferraris always look nice. Even the racing team’s trucks look extremely slick. That’s what the pizza bakers have each other well. Now again, because the two Ferraris look cool.

Last year it was a party. Then the historic company color of yellow made a strong appearance at Monza during the celebration of the brand’s 75th anniversary and this year it is back. The SF-23’s livery will pay homage to that of the 499P that won the Le Mans race in June, with the yellow ‘V’ stripes running down the side of the Hypercar. These can be found on the nose and on the hood.

The two cars already have the Rosso Le Mans red color in common, with a matte finish on the Formula 1 car and gloss on the endurance racer. The start numbers – 16 and 55 – will also be yellow.

The gentlemen and ladies are in good hands, as the walls of the walkway, which runs from the paddock to the pit garage, will feature images of major Scuderia milestones. Think of victories, but also other racing categories in which the brand is active.

Suits and helmets

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are also given a new look. They will receive new racing suits specially designed for the race in Monza. The colors will be yellow, red and black. They get a bit of an ‘old school’ look. Quite cool to be honest, especially with the ‘longer F logo’ that we also see on the rear wings of the cars. The helmets will mainly be yellow for Charles and black for Carlos.

Let’s hope for them that the result of the race will be as good as well. That is what it is this season. As beautiful as the cars and suits are, the point is to cross the line first.

This article The Ferraris drive with a different livery at Monza first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Ferraris #run #livery #Monza