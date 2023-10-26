The Mugello International Autodrome is the stage for the Ferrari World Finals, which began on Wednesday with the first testing and qualifying sessions involving the drivers of the Prancing Horse single-make brand. The event, in addition to the final act of the European and North American series of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, includes the most awaited moment of the World Finals, Sunday 29 October, when the world champions of the four classes that make up the company’s championship will be crowned of Maranello.

The program

Challenge open in the last two races on Thursday and Friday of the Ferrari Challenge Europe, which will see 64 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evos on track. The Spa-Francorchamps round has already decreed the winners of the Trofeo Pirelli Am and the Coppa Shell while there will be three out of four titles still in the balance in the two races scheduled for the North American series, which awarded only the Pirelli Trophy.

During the event there will also be space for Club Challenge activities, for F1 Clienti with the single-seaters that competed with Scuderia Ferrari between the Seventies and the advent of the hybrid era, for the non-road-approved cars of the XX Program , and the GT cars of the Club Competizioni GT, culminating with the Ferrari Show on Sunday, when the 499P will also be on show, the Hypercar protagonist of the 2023 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship with the extraordinary victory of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Ferrari Challenge Europe

The 2023 European title of the Pirelli Trophy is yet to be assigned, which will see the two young contenders Eliseo Donno (Radicci Automobili) and Thomas Fleming (HR Owen – FF Corse) compete in Tuscany, separated by just 19 points compared to the 34 points still up for grabs . Also thanks to the three victories and a second place in the last four races, the Briton will try until the end to close the gap that separates him from the Salento driver. Experienced drivers such as Max Mugelli (CDP Eureka Competition) and Adrian Sutil (Gohm – Baron Motorsport) and young protagonists such as Szymon Ladniak (Gohm – Scuderia GT) and Bence Valint (Rossocorsa – Ferrari Budapest), with active a victory in Misano and 4 second places.

The winner of the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Franz Engstler (Charles Pozzi GT Racing), capable of an encore after winning the 2022 Coppa Shell, and the second place of Hanno Laskowski (Emil Frey Sportivo) have already been defined, at Mugello we are racing for the third step of the general classification. Many suitors, led by the returning Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing) who precedes in the order, in the ranking, James Owen (Meridien Modena – FF Corse), Danilo Del Favero (Penske Sportwagen Hamburg), Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) and Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha). Also competing are the two winners of the national series, Yudai Uchida (Rosso Scuderia) for the Japanese Pirelli Trophy, and Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) for the British one.

One title awarded and one to be awarded also in the Coppa Shell, which will see 36 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evos on track. In the main class, divided in the standings by 31 points, Manuela Gostner (CDP – MP Racing), Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm – Scuderia GT) , Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) and Ernst Kirchmayr (Gohm – Baron Motorsport) will try to accompany Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing) on ​​the seasonal podium who has already mathematically won the title.

An open discussion, however, in the Coppa Shell Am. In the last round of Spa-Francorchamps, Motohiko Isozaki (Cornes Motors Shiba), thanks to a victory and a second place, reached the top of the standings at the expense of the Singaporean driver, Kirk Baerwaldt (Kessel Racing), who now follows with 12 points behind. Henrik Kamstrup (Formula Racing) and Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa – Pellin Racing) are also still mathematically in contention, 31 and 32 points from the top respectively.

Thursday 26th the first round of the Coppa Shell and the Trofeo Pirelli, both lasting 30 minutes. On Friday 27th the second races – at 9.00 the Trofeo Pirelli and at 1.00 the Coppa Shell – will conclude the season.

Ferrari Challenge North America

The last act of the series, with 30 cars at the start, will be the parade of honor for Mark Kurzejewski (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) who has already mathematically won the title in the Pirelli Trophy thanks to 6 victories out of 12, as well as various podiums. In the other classes, however, the dispute is still open. In the Trofeo Pirelli Am Justin Rothberg (Ferrari of Palm Beach) starts as favorite over Tony Davis (Continental AutoSports), thanks to a lead of 31 points.

In the Shell Cup, Cameron Root (Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo), fresh from his victory at Road America, is at the top of the provisional standings with 17 points more than David Voronin (Foreign Cars Italia) who follows in second position. Sureel Chokski (Ferrari of Denver) is also back in the game, 22 points behind the leader.

Also in the Coppa Shell Am there are three drivers still in the running for the title: Lisa Clark (Ferrari Beverly Hills), who has already won the Coppa Ladies, is currently leading with a 19 point advantage over Bruce Cleveland (Ferrari Silicon Valley) . The first match played on Thursday will be followed by the second on Friday at 5pm.

World Finals

Once the two series have concluded, attention will be turned to the World Finals which on Sunday morning will decide the 2023 champions of the four classes. The starting grid will be defined, for the first time, by the Superpole, scheduled for 3.35pm on Saturday, to which the 6 fastest riders in each category will enter in the morning qualifying sessions. On Sunday at 9.00 the green flag for the Coppa Shell Am race, at 10.10 for the Coppa Shell and at 11.20 for Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am.

Entertainment live and from home

The public will be able to access the lawn for free from Friday 27th to Sunday 29th October (entrance from the “Cancello Palagio”); the grandstands of the facility will be open to Ferrari employees on Saturday and Sunday, and to members of the Scuderia Ferrari Club from Friday to Sunday, who will also be able to access the paddock.

The races – including the Finali Mondiali on Sunday and the Superpole on Saturday – will be broadcast on the live.ferrari.com page and on the official Ferrari YouTube channel with commentary in English. In Italy, the Sky platform will broadcast all four tests of the last round of the European series live on the Sky Sport F1 channel, in addition to the World Finals on Sunday 29 October, from 9.00 am for the Coppa Shell Am, from 10.10 am for the Coppa Shell and from 11.20 for the Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am. Sky Sports F1 in the United Kingdom and Sky Sport F1 in Germany will broadcast all the races of the final round of the European series live, as well as the World Finals on Sunday morning and the Superpole on Saturday 28th at 3.35pm.