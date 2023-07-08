A few days after the historic triumph in the 24 Hours of the Centenary, an incredible episode emerges: the red almost didn’t start because there was no way to know if the refueling sensor was working. But then here’s the intuition

Just as the first birthday of the 499P Hypercar is being celebrated, Ferrari is once again embracing the fans in the Monza temple of speed for the 6 Hours WEC scheduled for this weekend. Only a year has passed since the first kilometers covered in Fiorano by Alessandro Pier Guidi, but today the Cavallino arrives at the home stage strengthened by the resounding victory at Le Mans: a historic success, because it was achieved on the centenary of the legendary 24 Hours and above all at the debut , 50 years after the last participation in the great classic of the endurance world. Less than a year, in fact, from the track debut of the racing car with which Maranello would challenge (and beat) the giants of the category. And to think that the dream of the 24 Hours for car number 51 could have broken even before the start. And that it was a mobile phone, with the flair of a brilliant technician, that saved the result.

winning phone — The background is that the 499P driven in triumph by Alessandro Pier Guidi, Antonio Giovinazzi and James Calado risked not starting the 24 Hours due to a small problem with the refueling system: an electronic sensor did not detect the activation of the fuel pump petrol in the filler and the alarm required the intervention of the Ferrari mechanics on the grid a few minutes before the start. But how to verify the effective resolution of the problem? Given the impossibility of bringing a master cylinder to the starting grid, the only way forward seemed to be to abandon the grid and start from the pits after the appropriate checks in the garage: a disaster for any ambitions for a top classification. Until the stroke of genius of one of the Maranello technicians, who tested the correct functioning of the sensor by inserting… his smartphone into the filler neck, proving that the sensor correctly detected its presence.

space electronics — A few hours later, Ferrari had to deal with another sensor problem, which prevented the restart after each pit stop. An alarm that could be bypassed by a complicated system reset operation, processed by the engineers in the garage directly during the race, and performed by the drivers on the steering wheel-computer. Not without some apprehension given that, especially in the last pit stop, Pier Guidi had to repeat the procedure several times before his red finally set off again towards history. Not that some sin of youth was all that surprising: in a car that almost looks like the Enterprise from Star Trek, and which reaches such a level of electronic complexity that it requires a starting protocol of over an hour before hitting the track, reliability issues were the main concern going into Le Mans. Often, however, between a sensational victory and a searing defeat, the difference lies in the attention to detail. And in the quickness of mind to quickly find effective, albeit rudimentary, solutions to the unexpected events of a race like the 24 Hours.