Left and right you have seen some leaked images on the internet of an even more extreme Ferrari SF90. The name Ferrari SF90 LM was used in the leaked images. It now appears that the special SF90 is not an LM, but a full-fledged XX. In addition, the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale will soon be allowed on public roads and will receive a license plate. And he also immediately takes a Spider version me.

You should take a look at him. That beautiful appearance is not just there to be beautiful. Ferrari says the SF90 XX Stradale is the most aerodynamically efficient road car the marque has ever built. The rear wing plays an important role in this. For the first time since the 1995 F50, there is a street Ferrari with a fixed rear wing. At a speed of 250 km/h, the spoiler produces 530 kilos of downforce.

Specifications of the Ferrari SF90 XX

Ferrari tickles the 4.0-liter hybrid V8 engine with an extra 30 hp. This gives the Stradale an output of 1,030 hp and 804 Nm of torque. A sprint from 0 to 100 km/h should be done in 2.3 seconds and pulling to 200 km/h takes 6.5 seconds in total. The Spider takes just as short a sprint to 100 km/h, but going to 200 km/h takes 0.2 seconds longer. The top speed is 320 km/h in both versions.

Do you drive the Ferrari SF90 XX fully electric? Then you can travel 25 kilometers thanks to a 7.9-kWh battery and you have 233 hp. But of course you won’t. That is why Ferrari has worked on the sound of the eight-cylinder, making it the “perfect encapsulation of the car’s racing soul”, according to Ferrari. Both versions get the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that is also found in the Daytona SP3.

Ferrari will build 799 copies of the SF90 XX Stradale and 599 copies of the Spider. It is not known what both cars will cost. It is also not yet clear when deliveries will start. Ferrari does say that the general maintenance of the cars is covered for the first seven years. That’s nice to know if you buy an exclusive Ferrari.