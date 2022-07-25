The 2022 French Grand Prix leaves this time more certainties than doubts. The first is that the F1-75 with the latest updates has made a significant leap in quality on all fronts and is, at this moment, the reference from the point of view of performance. The team had prepared the race in a meticulous way, the only ones to understand that the medium compound worked much better than hardand had opted, in Leclerc’s car, for a trim to protect the front “at all costs”. The first laps were difficult for the Monegasque, with a car that was nervous about oversteer and difficult to control, with Verstappen sticking to him thanks to the DRS. Leclerc had to resist and then gradually find a car more neutral from mid-stint onwards and, at the same time, being able to take advantage of a minor degradation than its Dutch rival. The defense of the Monegasque had been perfect, as well as the alternating rhythm between fast laps and laps to breathe the tires that guaranteed control over the degradation of the same. And at the end the advantage was emerging. Vestappen’s tire had started to lose performance before that Ferrari, and the Dutchman had stopped early, looking for the undercut. The Ferrari plan was that of lengthen Leclerc’s stint probably about 5 laps to take advantage of the tires still in good condition and create a Tire life offset significant that they would probably have re-proposed a situation similar to what we saw in Austria, with Leclerc returning behind Verstappen but able to pass him on the track thanks to better tire conditions. None of this happened in the end given the error of the red driver, about which there is little to say. The Monegasque he made a mistake on his ownas we have already analyzed, probably in the “game” of brake and accelerator to manage mileage and cornering traction at 11. Perhaps the most incredible part of the accident is that Leclerc is finished on the wall on a track made horrible by the asphalt escape routes and colored stripes placed there on purpose to prevent anyone from reaching the barriers and that, with the gearbox lock, he was unable to put the reverse gear and return to the pits, with a car without definitive damage, which would have allowed at least to limit the loss of points in the standings (the podium it would have been within reach anyway). The zero instead it is one of those heavy on the season, which makes the road to the world championship, already in part a climb, one half mission Impossible. We say “half” because Ferrari has proven to be the car more fitwith a perfect update programwhich, as far as we know, he also used power sparingly of the Power Unit throughout the French weekend. There super race of Carlos Sainz it is the direct confirmation of a car that has found great stability, also helping the Spaniard to find the right feeling when driving. Maybe even the third place would have been within the reach of the Spanish who started nineteenth without the second pit stop, but the call to the pits was due to the risk of loss of structural integrity of the rubbera subject on which the precautionary choice, even if painful, remains understandable in order to avoid risks of withdrawals and above all of sudden failures that can jeopardize the safety of the pilot.



Unlike Ferrari, Red Bull after searching for updates for increase downforce he had to leave temporarily part of the packages brought because penalizing in terms of balance and aerodynamic stability. Of course the Austrian team can count on a always superlative Max Verstappena rider who, in addition to being incredibly fast and able to handle the tires in all conditions, has become almost ice-cold for the coldness and the calm with which he manages every situation, without ever making mistakeswithout undergoing the pressure in any way, with an Olympic calm worthy of the wearer number 1 on the body. The only moment of the race in which Verstappen lost his temper was when he saw Leclerc’s car on the wall, an image to which he reacted with a dirty word and an almost breathless request about the rival’s condition. Somehow another beautiful page of the battle between the two.

In general, the French Grand Prix also showed a couple of other aspects technicians. The first is that, unlike what we saw with the older generation of cars, the aerodynamic load helps a lot to contain tire wear, but it is not enough on its own. The mechanical set-up continues to be decisive also in this, probably for two factors: the greater rigidity on the ground of the single-seaters and shoulder height bottom of the 18-inch tires, which somewhat limits the lateral deformation of the covers. In fact, we saw that Red Bull was probably slightly inferior to Ferrari in terms of degradation but not in such a “dramatic” way as the large difference in vertical load it would have caused in past seasons. The excellent performance of the Mercedes, with the W13 lacking precisely from the point of view of the load, it confirms that the issue of vertical load continues to be not the only variable in terms of tire wear and degradation. On the other hand, it is confirmed that the French track, with its smooth asphalt like a billiard table, has been a great help for those cars that suffer from aerodynamic instability and long transient periods, just like Mercedes. In this, the new Ferrari fund with a major energization of flows and an even greater capacity than seal off the under car, should guarantee a benefit more visible in the slopes with bumps and high curbs.



Returning precisely to Ferrari, listening the words of Mattia Binotto at the end of the race it is difficult not to notice the change of pace in his statements. The Ferrari Team Principal, always sincere in his words with the media, sometimes too much, has “sounded the charge“In a way that we struggle to remember in recent years. We have gone from the cautious declarations of a few weeks ago, in which the title was spoken of as a possible objective only, to the almost presumptuous ones of Paul Ricard, where Binotto spoke of “10 races to be won”, of a world title absolutely as a goal prefixed and he even called bluntly a double in the next Hungarian Grand Prix. Binotto’s words not only seem to confirm our impressions of the red, but if the caution at the beginning of the year was due to the awareness of the Power Unit’s reliability problems, those of this phase of the season seem to be due to the knowledge of update packages for the aerodynamics and above all for the drive units which evidently are extremely promising. In this regard, in Leclerc’s run-up, at least one race with penalties for Power Unit change will probably be taken into account, making it even more difficult a company that has become a declared goal by the team as it had never been before. If the comeback can really materialize we will begin to see it immediately, in the next Hungarian Grand Prix, where Ferrari starts with all the favors of the prediction given the characteristics of the track.