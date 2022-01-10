A one-of-a-kind Ferrari, with a brand new look that in some ways reminds more of a Japanese from the Eighties than a Prancing Horse. A real whim if it can be defined as such. This is the Ferrari Meera S, an exclusive one-off created to satisfy Prince Saoud, a member of the royal family and son of the then king of Saudi Arabia. In fact, the scion of blue blood wanted to pay homage to his partner and for this reason the famous designer was commissioned Michelotti who took care of adapting a Ferrari 400i to the royal dictates. The special Meera S is now preparing to change owners, with this one-off that will be auctioned during the event organized in Paris on February 2nd by RM Sotheby’s.

The Ferrari Meera S was born in 1983, with the car being commissioned by the Saudi royal family passing by directly from the Maranello factory to Michellotti’s atelier. There are those who attribute the work of this one-off to Giovanni Michelotti but the death of the Turin entrepreneur and designer in January 1980 makes his direct involvement in the entire transformation process of the 400i into the Meera S. More chronologically impossible. It is likely that the founder of the homonymous design house worked on some preliminary sketches and that his son Edgardo completed the work until delivery. This V12-powered coupe had a boxy design, with a wedge-shaped profile that drew the 400i from which it derived, with a low profile and retractable headlights. On the nose you can see the classic slats, with the passenger compartment that has an enveloping effect.

Finished in Fuji White with an interior finished in red and cream leather, the Ferrari Meera S was technologically advanced for its day, being equipped with windshield wipers on all four sides, dual air conditioning for the front passengers, camera and monitor instead of the rear view mirror and electric sunroof. In 2010 this special one-off was subjected to major restoration works by Ferrari Classiche, for a total of € 252,100: the Cavallino experts restored the engine, the electrical system and the exhaust system. A one-of-a-kind Ferrari that is currently valued between 90,000 and 110,000 euros but whose final price could be much higher.

Photo: Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s