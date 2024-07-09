A Ferrari 296 GTS Plug-in Hybridof the value of 320,000 euroswas destroyed by a fire in Mestre while he was heading to a demonstration in the Dolomites, known as Cavalcade Venice Tour 2024. The photo of the burning vehicle went viral on social media. The driver managed to escape, but he couldn’t save the car.

Ferrari Plug-in Hybrid on Fire

On the way to a demonstration, the owner of a Ferrari 296 GTS Hybrid he noticed a problem and, after stopping, saw the vehicle catch fire. Numerous motorists watched in astonishment at the scene.

Firefighters used foam to put out Ferrari plug-in hybrid fire

THE Fire fighters They intervened quickly, putting out the fire with foam and fire trucks. The origin of the fire, which destroyed the car from 830 horsepower, It still needs to be clarified.

Ferrari Plug-in Hybrid Destroyed After Fire

In addition to the hybrid Ferrari, two other Ferraris were involved in accidents: one was seen cover after suffering significant damage, while one of yellow colorhad the front part covered by a cloth.

Ferrari 296 GTS features

The Ferrari 296 GTS, heir to the small mid-engined Ferraris like the 308, is the spider version of the GTB coupewith a retractable aluminum roof that opens in 14 seconds even when moving up to 45 km/h. The mechanics, identical to the GTB, include a system plug-in hybrid rear-wheel drive with a 663 hp 3.0 V6 twin-turbo and a 167 hp electric motor, for a combined output of 830 HP.

Ferrari 296 GTS Spider, plug-in hybrid

The Ferrari Spider plug-in hybrid reaches 330 km/h of maximum speed and shoots from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds. The high-voltage battery that powers the electric motor, positioned behind the seats in the floor of the car, has a capacity of 7.45 kWh and allows Ferrari to travel for 24 km in electric mode.

