WEC, Ferrari towards Monza

After the success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the team Ferrari – AF Corse is preparing for the fifth round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, the 6 Hours of Monza which will be staged in the Brianza Temple of Speed, which is hosting the world championship round for the third consecutive year.

At the green flag of the Italian round, Sunday 9 July, 28 days will have passed since the victory obtained in France when the 499p number 51 of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi had brought the Prancing Horse back to the top step of the Sarthe podium after 58 years. The race also ended with the fastest lap and fifth place for the other Hypercar from Maranello, the number 50 driven by Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen, who had also signed up for the Hyperpole. Thanks to the points won at Le Mans, the Ferrari team comes to the Italian event second in the Constructors’ standings, with a gap of 18 points over Toyota; in the Drivers’ standings Pier Guidi-Calado-Giovinazzi are second, Fuoco-Molina-Nielsen fourth, respectively 25 and 40 lengths behind the leaders, while the 6 Hours of Fuji and the 8 Hours of Bahrain are missing from the World Endurance calendar as well as Monza.

Words of Fire

“Every child’s dream is to become a Ferrari driver. The sacrifices made to reach this goal have been repaid by the joy I feel every time I wear a helmet. I think I still haven’t metabolized the pole position at Sebring, we’re always very busy and I haven’t had time to stop and reflect on what we’ve done yet. Surely at some point I will start on what we have done after 50 years. The work of the team is indescribable, what we have done in these six months is extraordinary: being Ferrari it seems obvious what we are doing but it is absolutely not so, there is a lot of work in Maranello and on the track. Before being a team we are a family, we always try to help each other and this is our strength. The fans are special, they always support us even in the most difficult moments, and this is fundamental“.

The program

On Friday 7 July the Hypercars will be the protagonists of two free practice sessions from 11.30 to 13 and from 16.40 to 18.10; Saturday after free practice 3 from 10.45 to 11.45 the qualifying, from 15.30 to 15.45, will determine the starting grid of the 6 Hours, which starts at 12.30 on Sunday 9 July (the times indicated are local). Qualifying and the race can be followed live from the drivers’ perspective via the on-board cameras of Hypercars number 50 and 51 available on the official YouTube channel “Ferrari”.