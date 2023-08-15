The journey to discover the most successful single-seaters from the Maranello team continues: in this episode we discover the 312 T, the single-seater that was perhaps Mauro Forghieri’s masterpiece

Nico Patrizi – MILAN

The single-seater that forcefully launched Ferrari into the limelight in the Formula 1 world championship during the seventies it was undoubtedly there 312T. Fruit of the brilliant work of Mauro Forghieripresented numerous technical innovations that made it practically unbeatable during the season 1975. The main novelty of the car was the transverse gearboxfrom which the letter T was derived in the name of the single-seater. In addition to ensuring greater balancing of the machine, it allowed better concentrate the masses. The new transmission five-speedalongside the powerful engine V12 at 180° it was characterized by a truly extraordinary reliability. Also there multi-disc clutch it was very valid.

Both front and rear suspension were independent And connected to deformable quadrilaterals, with springs and shock absorbers hidden inside the structure. The brakes were disc both front and rear while the steering was rack, a very popular solution at that time. The weight achieved by the car reached 575kgamong the lowest among the various single-seaters in the field that year, while the tank capacity reached i 200 litres. After the unconvincing performance of the monocoque 312 B3, Forghieri decided to go back to work on a paneled tubular framewhich allowed interventions of easier and faster modification and repair.

The 312 T reached the remarkable speed of 330 km/h and was built in seven specimens: the T6 was equipped with six wheels but he never ran, since difficult to maneuver and control. The 312 T, introduced from South African GPafter a slow start, he began to grind results from Montecarlo GP, won by Lauda. The Austrian then added three more victories in Spa, Anderstorp and Le Castellet and a second place in Zandvoort, while Regazzoni came third in Sweden and Holland. A brief blur in the GP's Great Britain, Germany and Austria preceded the exciting season finale with the home triumph of Monza reported by Regazzoni and the victory of Lauda in the USA who gave him the drivers world title. The 312 T was so powerful that it also achieved victory in the first three races of 1976 in which it was lined up in anticipation of T2: Lauda won in Brazil and South Africa while Regazzoni triumphed in the USA ahead of his teammate.