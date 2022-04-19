No Spider or Aperta as a name – this is the Ferrari 296 GTS, the open version of the 296 GTB. As with the 812, the letters stand for ‘Gran Turismo Spider’. Ferrari has opted for a metal folding roof that can open and close in 14 seconds up to a speed of 45 km/h.

Due to the roof construction and some reinforcements, the GTS weighs 70 kilos more than the GTB. The total weight of the Ferrari 296 GTS is 1,540 kilos.

The well-known V6 engine for the Ferrari 296 GTS

Ferrari developed a new V6 engine for the 296 GTB. The same six-cylinder engine with exactly the same power is in this Ferrari 296 GTS. The cylinder banks are spaced 120 degrees apart so that there is room in the middle for the turbos – this is known as a hot V called. The engine produces 221 horsepower per litre, which is still a record for a production car. Ferrari displays the V6 through a glass plate as a hood.

The power of the V6 is 663 hp and the total power of the hybrid powertrain is 830 hp. The car can travel 25 kilometers fully electrically. The combined power is sent to the rear wheels via an automatic transmission. The 0-100 time is equal to that of the 296 GTB at 2.9 seconds, but the 0-200 time of 7.6 seconds takes 0.3 seconds longer. The top speed is again ‘more than 330 km/h’.