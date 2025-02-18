Santiago de Garnica Cortezo Valladolid 02/15/2025



Let’s put ourselves in a situation. Enzo Ferrari, Il Commendore had been a firm front engine defender (“The horses always go in front …”). But the triumphs of the light English Cooper changed many principles and, in the season of Formula 1 of 1961, Ferrari definitively adopts a central/rear motor architecture for its successful great prize car, 156.

This evolution also gained strength in the Sport Dino of a small displacement of the early 1960s, before Ferrari install a V-12 with tests Testa Rossa in the rear of a prototype chassis, which resulted in the legendary 250 P, winner of the 24 hours of Le Mans of 1963.

Enzo Ferrari was looking for a substitute for 250 Gto in Sport tests. And thought that 250 P could be transformed into a formidable Berlinetta of the GT class. A barely modified version of the 250 P chassis was mounted with a new body signed by Scaglietti.

Thus, 250 lm was born, presented at the 1963 Paris Hall. But Ferrari sees how the FIA ​​rejects homologating the car as GT, in particular when the proposed V 12 of 3.0 liters was updated to a 3.3 -liter version with a single tree of head cams and dry crankcase. Frustrated by the refusal, it quickly lost interest in the 250 lm to which he saw little chance of fighting in competitions in the prototype class, and determined to make a minimum production for private: 250 lm became the first Ferrari with rear engine Sold to customers.









The sixth chassis

Until mid 1966, only 32 copies of 250 lm were built. Finished at the end of 1964, the sixth 250 lm built, chassis 5893, is delivered to the famous old pilot and American importer, Luigi Chinetti. He sells the car to Miss Irene Young from Wilton, Connecticut. Young and her husband, Walter, also owned the 5901 chassis of 250 lm. It seems that the “5893” did not meet their immediate needs, taking into account that they soon returned it to Chinetti. However, this turn of events was fortunate, since otherwise the car would never have become a legend.

250 lm engine, one of the causes that was not approved in GT



Back in the hands of Chinetti, this 250 LM is destined to the competition by its NART racing team (North American Racing Team). In the mid -1960s, Nart was one of the four private racing teams that had the direct support of the Ferrari factory and, possibly, the most important. At the beginning of 1965, the Ferrari is equipped with the longest and most aerodynamic nose, by Piero Drogo, the favorite body of the factory that had covered several of the brand’s racing car prototypes.

Ford versus Ferrari

After the bankrupt, he tries to buy Ferrari by Ford in 1963, the signing of the oval makes the decision to seek the victory in Le Mans with his own cars. In 1964, the first confrontation between Italians and Americans in the French test occurs. And Ford loses the three official cars due to a fault in the gearbox and a fire, while Ferrari reaches its fifth consecutive success, with a spectacular triplet: Guichet-Vaccarella beat with their 275p ahead of the 330p of Hill-Bonnier and Suees-Bandini.

The Ford MK II of Bruce McLaren and Ken Miles, one of the great defeated of the 1965 edition



In 1965, Eric Broadley is no longer in charge of the Ford team. Carroll Shelby has worked for months in cars that can defeat the Ferrari. The new GT 40 MK II, equipped with the 7 -liter V8 427 “Galaxie”, is a fearsome rival for the Ferrari P2, equipped with the V12 of 4.4 liters, 4l or 3.3l: power against agility.

The race starts with the Ford Mkii in the lead: some “hares” impossible. But the abundance of horses of American engines is hardly digested by their transmissions: McLaren-Miles break the gearbox and hill-amon the clutch. The “old” GT 40 mk i who were the second Ward of Ford, also have problems.

Two or three pilots sat at this steering wheel in Le Mans 65?



The Ferrari 330 P2 are now in the lead. But they have suffered trying to the American “hares” and the P2 suffer a debacle: Lorenzo Bandini opens the list of abandonments of those of Maranello. His Guichet-Parkes cannot keep their heads due to problems with their gearbox and supplies -scarfiotti who had taken the front, they lose it by breaking their own: brake problems have forced them to force change in reductions. After an attempt to return to the track, the Guichet-Parkes car, with the gearbox in the latter, bursts a butt joint a few hours from the end. And the 365 p2 Ferrari of the Nart and Maranello Concessionnaires LTD teams also suffer problems.

Sunday June 20, 1965

At night, only the “old” 250 lm remain to defend Italian honor. The yellow 250 lm of the Belgian team Francorchamps, with Dumay-Gosselin, takes the front in the eleventh hour of race, chased by the other 250 lm of the NART team, with the number 21, in the hands of the Austrian Jochen Rindt and the American Masten Grégory. This car is none other than our chassis 5893.

At the start of the race, they have suffered problems with the starter engine and a capacitor. As they had nothing to lose, they have shot at an infernal pace, which was the idea of ​​a young Rindt, against a more conservative position of the experienced Gregory. On Sunday at noon, a lap separates the Yellow Ferrari of the red, which reduces in each round the distance that separates it from the leader.

In full career, Camino de la Gloria



The emotion is assured: it will be an infarction end. But a lingger’s burst gives the victory to the worn Ferrari of Jochen Rindt and Masten Grégory. It is June 20, 1965 and, until 2022, it will be the last “cavallino” to achieve absolute triumph in the legendary career.

The races continue

But 250 lm is rebuilt and returns to the clues. The next step for this 5893 chassis was 24 hours of 1966 Daytona, again with Nart (Bob Bondurant and Jochen Rindt pilots), where ninth ended. In 1967, Luigi Chinetti exhibited it in the New York Motor Show. In 1968, inscribed by Nart-Harrah Racing, he returned to Daytona where, despite a good classification in the ocyavo place with Masten Gregory and David Piper behind the wheel, he suffered an accident and retired on Tour 101. That same year, he returned To Le Mans where he wore number 14: he qualified in the twenty -nine position in training and his career ended after 209 laps due to an accident. Then Nart registered this 250 lm in Le Mans of 1969, with the American Sam Posey and the Italian Teodoro Zeccoli at the wheel: they will obtain an eighth place in the general. Finally, his last participation was in 1970, also in Daytona, where he was seventh in the general, something unexpected in a carras car with six years of life on his wheels.

In April 1970, just a few months later, Chinetti sells the car to the Speedway Motor Motor Museum. Since then, 250 LM, carefully preserved, has been one of the most prominent elements of this collection, and occasionally it has been exhibited in important elegance competitions and automobile events.

Until February 7, when, at an auction from the Sotheby’s house on the occasion of Retromobile Paris, the car has passed to the hands of a new owner in exchange for the extraordinary sum of 35 million euros.

Ed Hugus, the ghost pilot?

But it is impossible to end this story of 250 lm chassis 5893, not to mention the «Ed Hugus case or the ghost of Le Mans

Look at the bottom figure, sitting in the rear left fin, with sunglasses and hat …



If we observe one of the photos of Ferrari Nº21 after its triumph, when it makes the traditional “walk” of the winners among the public driven by Gregory, sitting on the posterior fin appears a man with a hat and sunglasses. This is Ed Hugus.

Hugus was an experienced American pilot, who had to run in that edition of Le Mans. His car was not ready on time and Chinetti decides to stay as a reserve of the NART team.

The night comes in Le Mans. Masten Gregory, who wore glasses, has some mink problems and for the box. All looks are directed in search of Rindt but does not appear: they say that, angry with their peers, they have left for the town. And there is Ed Hugus.

It is night. The lighting of the boxes zone in Le Mans is not like now. Everyone “sees” Rindt get into the car …, at least they see a pilot with the Austrian helmet …

After this episode, Gregory and Rindt continue their relays. The regulation prohibited the pilot replaced by a reservation to return to the track and in this case the Ferrari 21 would have been disqualified. But the organizers had not registered the participation of any third pilot in this car and the commissioners had not noticed their presence at the wheel. No one knew anything about a third pilot, and the victorious Ferrari was not disqualified.

At the time of triumph, Hugus never talked about this “supposed” relief at the wheel of 5893, although rumors ran. The complete story comes to light many years later, after a letter from Hugus in 2005, written to a passionate about Le Mans called Hubert Baradat, which was finally published in the October 2020 edition of the Motor Sport magazine. Ferrari himself gives credit to the three -pilot team today.

One more story that keeps this car loaded with history.