The season of dreams

In football, summer is the time of the year when all fans dream of the arrival of champions in their team and all clubs feel they have the potential to win the title.

In Formula 1, on the other hand, is the winter season in which everything seems possible and not infrequently the press rides the wave of incredible comebacks from the rear. We are not at the Fantozzian level.”it was said that Italy was winning 20 to 0 and that Zoff had also scored with a header“, but sometimes we don't miss much.

In particular in recent years, thanks to the drastic reduction of winter tests (this year they will be just 3 days), there has been a lot of talk about amazing performances on the simulator of this or that team, then to be verified in front of the most inflexible judge of all : the track.

Ferrari 2024

From the columns of today's edition of Corriere dello Sport, this is precisely the topic relating to the progress of the next Prancing Horse car: “At the moment the F2024, or whatever it will be called, in the simulations it shows something like seven tenths of an improvement compared to the SF-23 at the end of the championshipwhich really wasn't bad“.

Words to be verified on the asphalt, starting from the very first laps at Fiorano that Leclerc and Sainz will complete after the presentation of the cars, scheduled for February 13th.

Reshuffling in the technical frameworks

The Roman newspaper also gave further details on the people who are working on the 2024 project. Rory Byrne – historic father of Michael Schumacher's Ferraris – “is constantly present in Maranello” to supervise the activities. Loic Serra instead, arriving from Mercedes, “it will only be in service at the end of 2024” and it is no coincidence that its official announcement has not even arrived.

The former strategist Inaki Rueda Instead “leaves the F1 group and could be employed in other departments”. Confirmation collected by Ravin Jainstill in the field of wall strategies, “defended by Vasseur”.

The Corriere dello Sport he then announced the passage of Marco Matassa in Alpha Tauri and the calculation engineer Eric Meignan “went to Renault”.