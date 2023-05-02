Chiara Ferragni and Fedez never stop talking about themselves. Over the last few hours, the names of the digital entrepreneur and her husband have returned to occupy the gossip pages for sharing the trailer for the second season of The Ferragnez which will air on Prime Video starting May 18.

fans of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez they are no longer in the skin and anxiously await the new episodes of the second season of The Ferragnez. We remind you that the new episodes will air on Prime Video on May 18th. Let’s find out together what will be all the news of the series.

The digital entrepreneur and her husband have announced that the first four episodes of the second season of the series that sees them as protagonists will air on Prime Video from May 18th. The last three episodes, however, will be aired starting May 25th. But that’s not all.

Another seven episodes will then be added which will be a special episode related to the San Remo Festival. The episode in question, however, will be aired after the summer. These were the words that Chiara Ferragni and Fedez used to give the announcement:

The official trailer for the new season of The Ferragnez- The Series is out. The past year has been wonderful but also challenging from a human and professional point of view and we can’t wait to be able to show you many new experiences, exciting conversations and fun moments with the family. The first 4 episodes will be available on May 18th. Then there will be 3 more on May 25 and after the summer the special one on the Sanremo Festival.

We just have to wait for the arrival of May 18 to find out what we will see in the second season of The Ferragnez.