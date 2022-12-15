Fedez reveals the truth about it: here are all the details

The family Ferragnez never ceases to be talked about. In recent days, the names of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez have returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The rappers revealed that he turned down the invitation to the World Cup in Qatar. Let’s find out all the details of this story together.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez they use their social pages a lot to share moments not only of their working life but also private ones. A few days ago, during a live Instagram, Fedez made a revelation which is making the rounds of the gossip magazines.

In detail, Chiara Ferragni’s husband confessed that she and her wife were invited to the World Cup in Qatar. The Ferragnez, however, have decided to decline the invitation, thus giving up the money, for very specific reasons. These were Fedez’s words about it:

They would have paid us to go to Qatar, we said no […] Seeing fashion icon is a bit sad […] There is a lot of talk about rights and then… also Italian brands that then exhibited themselves, it makes no sense to see them there. It doesn’t make much sense to me.

According to the rapper’s words, therefore, the Ferragnez said ‘no’ to the invitation to the World Cup in Qatar as their participation it would have meant going against those values ​​for which the couple fights every day. But Fedez’s statements didn’t end there. The live Instagram then continued with some revelations that are making the rounds of the main newspapers gossip.

Chiara Ferragni’s husband then said he was amazed to see many influencers sponsor and participate in the World Cup in Qatar just to pocket some money. How will the various replicate influencers to the words of the Ferragnez? We just have to find out in the next few days.