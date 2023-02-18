Despite gossip about an alleged crisis, the digital entrepreneur and her husband have been spotted together again

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez are undoubtedly the most talked about characters of the moment. There are many rumors circulating about an alleged crisis which, at least for the moment, has not been confirmed or denied by those directly involved. Despite the rumors circulating these days, i Ferragnez have been spotted together in the past few hours: let’s find out where together.

The Ferragnez never stop being talked about. The rumors of an alleged crisis that the two would be becoming more and more insistent and there are many social clues that would confirm them. Like, for example, an Instagram Stories shared by Fedez for his wife but canceled shortly thereafter.

There are many who are wondering these days what happened between the digital entrepreneur and her husband. The social silence between the two worries and there are many fans of the couple who want to know what happened. In the meantime, in these hours on social networks a gossip which is making the rounds on the web.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez spotted together in the Cannavacciuolo restaurant: what’s happening between the Ferragnez

According to the latest rumors, yesterday Clare Ferragni and her husband Fedez were spotted together in the Cannavacciuolo restaurant, which is located on Lake Orta.

In fact, a video is circulating on the web that shows the couple, serene and calm, entering the well-known restaurant chef. The video in question therefore shows that, apparently, there is no problem between the digital entrepreneur and her husband. But why then are the Ferragnez hiding from social media?

At the moment we don’t know. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be more novelty regarding this story which is intriguing many people and which is at the center of the pages of the main gossip newspapers.