On Thursday 14 September Prime Video published the special episode of The Ferragnez which tells how Chiara Ferragni and Fedez lived the week of Sanremo Festival. There is great anticipation among the couple’s fans who can’t wait to find out what happened after the kiss between Fedez and Rosa Chemical.

The special of The Ferragnez published by Prime Video and produced by Banijay Italia, it is already having great success. There are many who in these hours want to know more about what happened between Chiari Ferragni and Fedez after the kiss with Rosa Chemical.

Revealing further details on the episode is ‘FanPage’ which revealed previously unpublished background information regarding the quarrel that the digital entrepreneur and her husband had following the moment of kiss between the singer and Rosa Chemical. This is what the portal revealed:

The minutes that follow were the most talked about of the last Festival, also and above all due to the absence of Rai images that could film the Ferragnez behind the scenes, given the presence of the Amazon crew. In the special we see Fedez following his wife behind the scenes, the one who tells him embarrassed: “Thank goodness you didn’t have to do anything.” “I’m sorry” he replies.

And, continuing, ‘FanPage’ then added:

“Yes, okay, love, but come on… I said not to make a mess,” Ferragni counters again. At that point Fedez says: “But what have I done? Can you not get angry with me?”. “Yes, well, bye, see you later”, Ferragni cuts short to return to the dressing rooms where then, frustrated, she pronounces perhaps the most significant phrase under the camera, but addressed to her collaborators: “What two c ******s, s***, we can’t take him anywhere.”

We just have to watch the special episode of Sanremo to find out more about what happened between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez regarding this episode which had everyone chatting for many weeks.