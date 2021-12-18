After Chiara Ferragni shared an ironic video against someone who in these days would be criticizing the docu-series The Ferragnez, Selvaggia Lucarelli intervened on the issue through her Instagram profile, addressing the digital entrepreneur directly.

These days the docu-series The Ferragnez is among the most discussed topics on social media and around the web. While yesterday they went crazy on TikTok videos created by various users with the first rhyme of the acronym, Clear Ferragni has decided to use it in turn to ironically comment on the detractors of the series on the family Ferragni-Lucia.

With regard to this video, she intervened Wild Lucarelli who, probably felt called into question, replied with a long post Instagram to the alleged accusations of the digital entrepreneur.

Chiara Ferragni’s video

The video which resulted in the replication of Wild Lucarelli, was published by Clear Ferragni yesterday afternoon on TikTok, and then shared again on Instagram.

In video where the digital entrepreneur doubles the now iconic “But think a little!“Of the initials of The Ferragnez – The series, there is written a message clearly addressed to a very specific person, whose name is not explicitly mentioned, but Ferragni suggests that he is a detractor of his since the beginning of his career, at the time of the blog The Blonde Salad:

“When everyone is loving The Ferragnez except the person who has written badly about you since 2009. “

The replica of Selvaggia Lucarelli

The answer of Wild Lucarelli it arrived this afternoon instead, through a long post Instagram. At no point does the reporter explain that she felt called into question by Chiara Ferragni in his video, but one senses that he is part of that legitimate front of people that the series The Ferragnez they didn’t appreciate it.

In his reply, Wild Lucarelli criticizes the digital entrepreneur for not having specified who she was referring to, remaining on a more vague “the person“And finally invites you to accept the criticism, because it is not possible to please everyone, especially if you have more than 25 million and a half followers:

“The first consideration is: it says “everyone” as well as Salvini says “the Italians”. Second consideration: “the person” either you don’t consider him or, if you consider him as he seems, you write his name, you don’t do the pizzino like teenagers and gang leaders. Third: “to write badly about someone”, in Italian, they say criticize or review. I think all public figures are used to criticisms (maybe even funny) and that with an overexposure like that of Ferragnez the two should expect quite a bit. Instead, all in all, they remain very loved, with a very wide consensus, covered with gold and surrounded by affection and also by lackey who fear their wrath like xylella in Salento. Or maybe they don’t love them but “if you criticize them publicly then I don’t work anymore with that and that other”. Or again: “no for heaven’s sake, as soon as you write even just that she has uncombed hair, crowds of exhaled fans arrive who call you envious, rosy icon, obsessed, sick, crazy!”. Well, dear Clear, I would say “stacce”. And above all, “everyone is loving The Ferragnez” no. In many, but also we others who do not fear the accusation of treason deserve SUPER respect. Especially because we talk about it anyway and, as you well know, when we talk about it, it brings super public to the super series which should tell you IN YOUR NORMALITY. Here, normality is not to please everyone and not to use the “ALL” as the “WE” of Gentlemen. “

