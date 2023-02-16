The couple photographed together on Valentine’s Day near a law office: here are all the details

Since the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival has come to an end, Chiara Ferragni and Fedez have become the most talked about characters in the gossip column. The social silence of these days has made many of their fans worry who are curious to find out what is happening to them Ferragnez.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez are they experiencing a period of crisis? These days we talk about nothing else. There are many indiscretions that have emerged in recent days and many could not help but think that there is bad blood among the Ferragnez in this period.

The rumors of an alleged crisis that the digital entrepreneur and her husband are experiencing would be confirmed by a scoop launched in the last few hours. According to what emerged, on the day Chiara Ferragni and Fedez were pinched on Valentine’s Day near a law firm.

To make the gossip public was Deianeira Marzano. A web user sent to the expert of gossip a shot that portrays the Ferragnez together and, to the image in question, has attached a very specific message:

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez for the separation papers, official. Law firm.

Deianira Marzano shared on her Instagram Stories the post in question, commenting on it with these words:

I can not believe it. Impossible not to talk about the Ferragnez these days because when we deal with gossip, you ask us many questions. But we know absolutely nothing. Having said that, I categorically exclude this item of separation, they are so in love, beautiful and united that I also exclude hype because they absolutely don’t need it.

And, continuing, the gossip expert he then added: