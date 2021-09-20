Fedez and Chiara Ferragni become The Ferragnez, the series that Amazon Prime will broadcast from December. “We did it for real. My family and I are really proud to announce our new TV series: The Ferragnez”, announces Chiara Ferragni from her Instagram profile. “It will be released this December all over the world on Amazon Prime Video. I can’t tell you more but I can’t wait for it to go online. I’m sure you will like it”, writes the entrepreneur and influencer while Fedez, from her profile, publishes the video announcing the series.